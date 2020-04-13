If quarantine had a theme, perhaps it would be control. Or, rather, a lack thereof. Those of us fortunate enough to stay at home during this time might feel a heightened sense of anxiety and uncertainty, wondering when we can finally venture outdoors or host simple get-togethers again.

Anxiety about the unknown is a topic board-certified psychiatrist Roxanna Namavar, D.O., is quite familiar with, as she specialized in what's known as "Perceptual Studies" at the University of Virginia Department of Psychiatry. There, she learned how to become curious, not fearful, about the unknown—accepting it rather than becoming frustrated by a lack of understanding.

"Learning to be comfortable with the unknown is important because I don't know that we'll ever have all of the answers," she tells me on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast. A profound statement, as we'll probably never have the answers to life's most philosophical questions, let alone when the global pandemic will reach its end.

While Namavar studied the concept for years, she offers four coveted tips from her training on spirituality and consciousness. Here's how you can learn to be comfortable with the unknown (even when it's scary):