4 Books To Help Embrace Your Spiritual Well-Being This Holiday Season
The holidays are often celebrated as a time of joy and connection, but it’s easy to lose yourself in the hustle and bustle of celebration. Finding moments to nurture your well-being can be few and far between—and that’s why we’re huge fans of picking up a book.
Reading can reduce stress levels, lower your heart rate, and slow cognitive decline. And while we love a good romance novel, this December we’re focused on the non-fiction books that support your spiritual well-being.
Research shows spirituality is associated with a lower risk of morality by boosting your mental health, enhancing your sense of purpose, and fostering deep personal connections. But not all spirituality looks the same.
We’ve curated our favorite December reads to return your focus to what really matters: the human spirit. Below, find our favorite non-fiction books to support every step in your spiritual wellness journey.
1. Stop the Spiral Devotional
Escape the pattern of toxic thinking with best-selling author Jennie Allen’s daily devotional. This 100-day guide is the ultimate investment for someone who wants to break free of the downward spiral. Each entry combines an inspirational Bible verse and prayer with a “Rewire the Spiral” statement a.k.a. your ultimate anxiety-busting mantra.
2. Love Life Sober
A sober lifestyle is associated with better health, enhanced sleep, and a better sense of well-being—but where do you start? Ahead of Dry January, certified sobriety coach Christy Osborne offers a 40-day guide to an alcohol fast that showcases the power of sober living. It’s the ultimate combination of science and scripture.
3. The Power Of Your Dreams
We talk about the importance of quality sleep for your well-being—but Pastor Stephanie Ike Okafor showcases the benefits of rest go beyond the physical perks. Time spent asleep is essential to connecting with God and your deeper sense of well-being (which Okafor showcases through real-life stories).
4. Church Girl
Psychotherapist Sarita Lyons highlights the importance of Black women embracing their path in Christ in a world where racism and sexism reigns supreme. Lyons best-seller aims to answer the questions that have long-plagued women of color in the church: What’s my purpose? How can I flourish in my faith? How can I find my identity?
The takeaway
Wellness isn’t limited to a spa day, workout class, or meditation. Your spirit deserves the same TLC often reserved for your physical being—and this curated list of devotionals, guides, and non-fiction books ensures your spiritual well-being is supported from every angle.