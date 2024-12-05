Skip to Content
4 Books To Help Embrace Your Spiritual Well-Being This Holiday Season

Author:
Braelyn Wood
December 05, 2024
mbg Deputy Commerce Editor
By Braelyn Wood
mbg Deputy Commerce Editor
Braelyn Wood is the Deputy Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism from Northwestern University, along with a certificate in marketing.
5 Books To Help Embrace Your Spiritual Well-Being This Holiday Season
Image by mbg Creative
December 05, 2024

The holidays are often celebrated as a time of joy and connection, but it’s easy to lose yourself in the hustle and bustle of celebration. Finding moments to nurture your well-being can be few and far between—and that’s why we’re huge fans of picking up a book. 

Reading can reduce stress levels, lower your heart rate, and slow cognitive decline. And while we love a good romance novel, this December we’re focused on the non-fiction books that support your spiritual well-being.

Research shows spirituality is associated with a lower risk of morality by boosting your mental health, enhancing your sense of purpose, and fostering deep personal connections. But not all spirituality looks the same. 

We’ve curated our favorite December reads to return your focus to what really matters: the human spirit. Below, find our favorite non-fiction books to support every step in your spiritual wellness journey.

1. Stop the Spiral Devotional

Escape the pattern of toxic thinking with best-selling author Jennie Allen’s daily devotional. This 100-day guide is the ultimate investment for someone who wants to break free of the downward spiral. Each entry combines an inspirational Bible verse and prayer with a “Rewire the Spiral” statement a.k.a. your ultimate anxiety-busting mantra.

Penguin Random House, $22

Penguin Random House / Contributor

2. Love Life Sober

A sober lifestyle is associated with better health, enhanced sleep, and a better sense of well-being—but where do you start? Ahead of Dry January, certified sobriety coach Christy Osborne offers a 40-day guide to an alcohol fast that showcases the power of sober living. It’s the ultimate combination of science and scripture.

Penguin Random House, $18

Penguin Random House / Contributor

3. The Power Of Your Dreams

We talk about the importance of quality sleep for your well-being—but Pastor Stephanie Ike Okafor showcases the benefits of rest go beyond the physical perks. Time spent asleep is essential to connecting with God and your deeper sense of well-being (which Okafor showcases through real-life stories).

Penguin Random House, $26

Penguin Random House / Contributor

4. Church Girl

Psychotherapist Sarita Lyons highlights the importance of Black women embracing their path in Christ in a world where racism and sexism reigns supreme. Lyons best-seller aims to answer the questions that have long-plagued women of color in the church: What’s my purpose? How can I flourish in my faith? How can I find my identity?

Penguin Random House, $17

Penguin Random House / Contributor

The takeaway

Wellness isn’t limited to a spa day, workout class, or meditation. Your spirit deserves the same TLC often reserved for your physical being—and this curated list of devotionals, guides, and non-fiction books ensures your spiritual well-being is supported from every angle.

More On This Topic

This Week's Horoscope Features Not One But Four Retrograde Planets
Spirituality

This Week's Horoscope Features Not One But Four Retrograde Planets

The AstroTwins

Here's How To Plan The Perfect Date—Based On Their Zodiac Sign
Spirituality

Here's How To Plan The Perfect Date—Based On Their Zodiac Sign

Sarah Regan

The Last Month Of The Year Has Officially Arrived—Here's Your Horoscope
Spirituality

The Last Month Of The Year Has Officially Arrived—Here's Your Horoscope

Sarah Regan

Which Workout Is Best For You, According To Your Zodiac Sign
Spirituality

Which Workout Is Best For You, According To Your Zodiac Sign

Sarah Regan

My Favorite Walking Sneakers Just Restocked & I'm Getting A Second Pair ASAP
Motivation

My Favorite Walking Sneakers Just Restocked & I'm Getting A Second Pair ASAP

Carleigh Ferrante

This Treatment Saved My Old-Looking Hands & It's Already Sold Out Twice
Beauty

This Treatment Saved My Old-Looking Hands & It's Already Sold Out Twice

Carleigh Ferrante

