Second, we can reflect on what has changed in our lives—for better or worse—and accept and adapt to our new normal. COVID-19 changed how each of us lived our lives. Our daily routines and way of life were upended, and for some of us, our lives have changed so drastically that we can’t, like Humpy Dumpty, seem to put it all back together again.

However, maybe trying to glue our lives back together is the wrong approach. What if there are things in our lives that needed to be disrupted? What if there are new routines and ways of being that serve us better? Things we would never have known or tried without this major upheaval. Our lives are not and never will be the same as they were pre-COVID, and in at least some ways, maybe that’s a good thing.

For example, remote and hybrid work have not only become possible, but they have also become preferable for many workers. Another example: many relationships have been put to the test during extended quarantines, resulting in either too much or too little time together, causing us to re-evaluate with whom we want to spend our time.

In short, normal is simply what we have become used to, what we accept. And, normal can and should change, as we learn and evolve. With a healthy dose of acceptance and reflection, rather than resistance, we can make purposeful decisions on how we want to live going forward.

Below are some questions to help you reflect on your new normal and your resiliency in the face of change. The information you glean will help you be more intentional about how you want to move forward in your life.