This Therapist-Approved Tool Is So Useful For Understanding Your Emotions

The wheel can make it easier for you to grapple with your true feelings, make an informed decision that best serves you, and find a satisfying resolution. If you're struggling to pinpoint something you can't quite put your finger on, Espinoza recommends taking out the emotion wheel to identify the triggering event/situation/person affecting you and naming what you might be feeling until it resonates.

"Notice what you are feeling. Allow yourself to feel your feelings. Notice the physical sensations in your body (i.e., pressure on chest, stomachache, headache). Then identify whether you are experiencing a primary or secondary emotion," she advises. Start with the basic emotions and then keep going until you find the word that closely describes your emotional experience.

There isn't really a right or wrong way to use the wheel. What matters more is having a vocabulary that you can lean on when you need to add more detail to your emotions beyond the basic feeling of just feeling good or bad and not knowing why. By attuning to your body and paying attention to the external and internal factors that may be contributing to your feelings, this will help you slow down and co-regulate.

"People use the emotion wheel to get in touch with their feelings by helping them visualize their emotions and helping them understand which combinations of emotions created a certain outcome or behavior. It helps individuals become more self-aware...Individuals can also benefit from seeing the opposite emotion that can help strengthen their emotional intelligence," Espinoza explains.