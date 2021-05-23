This Therapist-Approved Tool Is So Useful For Understanding Your Emotions

The emotion wheel is a useful tool to consult as you expand toward being more open, honest, curious, and mindful about yourself. As you continue developing emotional self-awareness, you will feel more clear-minded and confident. Learning and tapping into your emotions will provide insight into any of your triggers and go a long way toward maintaining the positive, uplifting relationships in your life through enhanced communication. The good news is that everyone can attune to their emotions, but it will take some practice.