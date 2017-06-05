The 9 Emotional Needs Everyone Has + How To Meet Them

If we accept the premise that each of us is equipped to meet our inherent needs, we can begin to apply a problem-solving mentality to the struggles we all face.

Think about it: According to Maslow, if you're dealing with a condition such as depression, anxiety, or addiction, it's because one of your fundamental needs is not being met. So, solving these problems starts with identifying which of your needs are not being met. We'll dig into each of these needs in a bit, but these are the nine emotional needs we're talking about: security, volition, attention, emotional connection, connection to the community, privacy, a sense of status, a sense of achievement, and meaning.

For instance, if someone is depressed after losing their job, it may be because they have lost status, autonomy, and possibly connection to others. These are vital emotional needs, which no amount of "talking it out" will restore. Meeting these needs is the most effective route back to good mental health. The Human Givens Institute says that mental health struggles are inevitable if these needs are not met, and mental wellness is inevitable if they are.

This is an exciting development in the field of personal development because it empowers us to make ourselves happy. We can look at the imbalances in our jobs, relationships, and environments from a unique perspective. Instead of thinking there is something "wrong" with us, we can be solution-focused and ask, "What emotional needs are not being met?"

In order to determine whether your emotional needs are being met, you need to understand what each of these needs really comprises. Here's a brief summary of each: