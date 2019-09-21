7 Lessons You Need To Actually Beat Loneliness & Form Real Connections

Loneliness is an epidemic, especially in America.

The average person in the U.S. has only one close friend, and 75% of people say they're unsatisfied with their friendships. Bleak, right? As if that's not bad enough, only 53% of people in the U.S. have meaningful in-person social interactions, like an extended conversation with a friend or spending quality time with a family member, on a daily basis. (This makes me wonder: What the hell is happening in offices? We spend a third of our lives at work! Clearly, most companies are not creating a culture where people are able to form meaningful relationships.)

Yet people being lonely isn't just sad. It's also terrible for our health. Believe it or not, loneliness is just as tied to early mortality as smoking 15 cigarettes a day, being an excessive drinker, or being obese. Think about how many times your health teacher lectured you about the dangers of binge drinking when you were growing up. Did they ever mention how crucial intimate relationships are for your well-being? Probably not once. They were too busy telling you how having sex will make you get pregnant and die. (Shout-out to Mean Girls.)

As loneliness is skyrocketing in America, attendance at religious services is plummeting. Thirty-nine percent of Americans ages 18 to 39 have no religious affiliation at all. That number has nearly quadrupled from 10% in the past 30 years. In America as a whole, 23% of people are religiously unaffiliated, and 16% identify as "nothing in particular." This religious makeup is totally different from 50 years ago, when most people in the United States relied on a single religious community.

To summarize all of this in a simple equation: A decrease in the number of meaningful gatherings in America, combined with increased isolation, has resulted in a loneliness epidemic. It's literally killing us, and we're not doing enough to fight it.