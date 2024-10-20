Advertisement
These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Biggest Loners—But That Doesn't Mean They're Lonely
All 12 zodiac signs approach life differently, and that includes how much human interaction they can tolerate. While some signs are more social and relationship-oriented, others are on the more aloof and detached side.
Of course, we're not saying the following three signs are bound to be loners—or that the other signs won't have anti-social streaks either—just that these three are the most likely to prefer their own company.
And for what it's worth, this would apply to anyone who has one of these signs as their sun, moon, and/or rising sign.
Virgo
Virgo takes our number one spot for most likely to be a loner, but don't get it twisted: being alone doesn't always mean being lonely! It's not that Virgo doesn't like people; In fact, they're a sign of selfless service and care deeply about helping others.
That said, they just tend to run more introverted, and can quickly feel drained or overwhelmed in large groups. They might prefer the company of one or two close friends, or to simply need ample "me-time" in between social events.
Interestingly enough, Virgo is even associated with the Hermit tarot card, which is all about sage wisdom acquired through solitude—and that solitude is exactly what they need in order to feel their best.
Aquarius
Up next, we have Aquarius, which might not come as a shock if you know anything about the water bearers of the zodiac. These cool and detached folks are known for being aloof, and while they're humanitarians at best, that doesn't mean they care to actually get involved with people all the time.
Like Virgo, Aquarius is analytical and intellectual. They do their best thinking on their own, with minds full of progressive and avant-garde ideas. As such, it can be hard for them to relate to average, everyday people.
Indeed, being a visionary comes with its drawbacks, and idealistic Aquarius may find other people view them as "too quirky." But their few closest friends will likely be just as quirky as them, so as long as they have their core circle, they'll be just fine.
Capricorn
Lastly, we have Capricorn as the third most likely sign to be a loner—another one that's probably not a big shock! After all, these folks are known to be the disciplined and structured "CEOs" of the zodiac. They take themselves seriously and don't have time to get distracted by things like relationships or even social events.
For one thing, Capricorns often feel that other people take them away from their priorities, so it's not uncommon for them pull away as soon as they feel like they're getting off track. And as aforementioned, Virgo is associated with the Hermit tarot card—but so is Capricorn's ruling planet, Saturn.
Between those hermit vibes, coupled with Saturn's influence pushing Capricorn to stay focused, the simple pleasures of relating to others just don't tickle them like some of the more social signs. But that's fine by them because they have bigger, more serious fish to fry.
The takeaway
We'll say it again: Virgo, Aquarius, and Capricorn aren't necessarily bound to be loners, but based on the fundamental qualities of their respective signs, solitude only comes naturally to them. There is a difference between being lonely versus being alone, however, so as long as these signs have a few people to lean on, their loner tendencies don't have to interfere with their wellbeing.
