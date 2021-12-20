This Sign Is The "Boss" Of The Zodiac—But It's Often Misunderstood

Everything You Need To Know About Capricorn: Personality Traits, Compatibility & More
Capricorn is the 10th sign of the zodiac (December 21 to January 20) and it's represented by the sea-goat, a mythological hybrid (like the Sagittarian centaur) that's a cross between a goat and a fish. A cardinal earth sign ruled by Saturn, Capricorn (or Makara, in Vedic astrology) energy is honest and wise.
Here, we'll dive into the personality traits of Capricorn and explore how this sign approaches life, love, career, and more.
Capricorn personality traits.
Capricorn is a very nuanced sign that's often misunderstood. We can begin to understand what truly makes Caps tick by looking at their ruling planet, Saturn.
Saturn, and therefore the sign of Capricorn, is all about authenticity, realness, and honesty. Saturn also rules the wisdom of old age. Therefore, Capricorn tends to be a sign that's very aware of what's timeless and what's just passing through. Caps aren't likely to fall for the latest fad or jump on a bandwagon just because everyone else is doing it.
You may have heard talk of your Saturn return in astrology, which happens every 29 years or so. Whenever Saturn (a very slow-moving planet) returns, it's thought to be a reminder that we are human and have limitations. Even so, we possess the ability to achieve greatness, create earthly success, and find truth through leaving behind what doesn't feel authentic.
Saturn is associated with the bones in the body and all of the structures that hold us up. Likewise, Capricorns love stability.
The cardinal modality of Capricorn makes it a sign that's very interested in new beginnings and fresh starts (Capricorn season even falls during the New Year transition).
We often think of Capricorns as high achievers or business-oriented workhorses. This speaks to the goat aspect of their sea-goat symbol. Goats are scrappy, and some of them are capable of climbing to great heights. The fishtail portion of the sea-goat, on the other hand, holds the ocean and the vast, almost spiritual world that lies beneath it.
It's the job of the Capricorn to strike a balance between these two realms of earthly achievements and spiritual truth.
Capricorn traits:
- Ambitious
- Authentic
- Dedicated
- Serious
- Structured
- Traditional
- Wise
Challenges and opportunities for growth:
If they let their drive get the best of them, Capricorns can be workaholics. They'd do well to turn to their opposing sign, Cancer, for a lesson in how to nurture themselves, their relationships, and their emotional lives. Capricorn's quest involves finding a sweet balance between the wise and serious elder in them and the playful child-at-heart.
Capricorn in love & sex.
As you may have guessed, the typical Capricorn doesn't do drama or flightiness in love. They have no problem committing to the right person, and they're seeking a mate for life.
However, finding "the one" can be a challenge for Caps. Like Virgos, Capricorns can be perfectionists. They're just as goal-oriented in love as they are in work, and they'll often have a plan or set of qualities that they're searching for in a mate. As such, they may wait until they're older to truly settle down and/or go for much older and more experienced partners.
A major challenge for the typical Cap is to loosen up and remember to play; something that usually comes with age. The common adage about Capricorn is that they "age in reverse" and slowly learn to let loose and relax as they get older.
Once in a relationship, Caps love privacy, need plenty of alone time with their partners, and are typically wary of public displays of affection. Their ideal partnership is sensual, grounded, and totally authentic.
Capricorn in friendships.
Capricorns value truthfulness, wisdom, and stability in their friendships. Typical Capricorns are career-oriented and very passionate about what they do for work. This means that their friendships and relationships must take a back seat. Again, the lesson of Capricorn is to find that elusive work-play or work-friend balance.
Capricorn in career & money.
Capricorns are often referred to as the "bosses" of the cosmos. They make good leaders and have a natural way of structuring their lives around work.
Their ruling planet, Saturn, is famously serious. Additionally, Capricorn is often associated with the 10th house of career and public life. This means that whatever they choose to do in life, they'll likely be very concerned with leaving behind a legacy.
Being a Saturn-ruled earth sign means Caps typically want to build things. They excel at whatever they do but are apt to make great architects, entrepreneurs, professors, or any kind of financial planner or accountant. They're usually extremely serious about their careers, wanting to be respected and esteemed in whatever field they're interested in.
Because of their Earth sign status, Capricorns are usually excellent at holding space for groups or brainstorming sessions and making everyone around them feel supported.
Capricorn compatibility.
There are no absolutes when it comes to astrological compatibility, but Capricorns typically gravitate toward folks who are supportive and direct (again, no drama!). Here are their most compatible and incompatible signs in friendship and love.
Compatible signs:
Incompatible signs:
Air signs (Gemini, Aquarius, Libra) and fire signs (Aries, Sagittarius, Leo) might deliver sexual and romantic heat with Caps, but they're not necessarily built to last with the ultra-serious sign.
Summary
Capricorn is the collected cardinal earth sign of the zodiac. As such, those born under this sign can teach us to be our most motivated, authentic, and no-nonsense selves.
