This Sign Is The "Boss" Of The Zodiac—But It's Often Misunderstood

Capricorn is a very nuanced sign that's often misunderstood. We can begin to understand what truly makes Caps tick by looking at their ruling planet, Saturn.

Saturn, and therefore the sign of Capricorn, is all about authenticity, realness, and honesty. Saturn also rules the wisdom of old age. Therefore, Capricorn tends to be a sign that's very aware of what's timeless and what's just passing through. Caps aren't likely to fall for the latest fad or jump on a bandwagon just because everyone else is doing it.

You may have heard talk of your Saturn return in astrology, which happens every 29 years or so. Whenever Saturn (a very slow-moving planet) returns, it's thought to be a reminder that we are human and have limitations. Even so, we possess the ability to achieve greatness, create earthly success, and find truth through leaving behind what doesn't feel authentic.

Saturn is associated with the bones in the body and all of the structures that hold us up. Likewise, Capricorns love stability.

The cardinal modality of Capricorn makes it a sign that's very interested in new beginnings and fresh starts (Capricorn season even falls during the New Year transition).

We often think of Capricorns as high achievers or business-oriented workhorses. This speaks to the goat aspect of their sea-goat symbol. Goats are scrappy, and some of them are capable of climbing to great heights. The fishtail portion of the sea-goat, on the other hand, holds the ocean and the vast, almost spiritual world that lies beneath it.

It's the job of the Capricorn to strike a balance between these two realms of earthly achievements and spiritual truth.