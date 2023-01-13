"When you have a Saturn-ruled placement like this, what you have to get used to is that things in life aren't going to come fast or quickly," he explains, adding, "When everyone's racing ahead, you may feel held back, or that you're not moving as fast." That's Saturn for you—but the blessing here is that it imbues Cap risings with a drive to work hard and the wisdom to figure out the best course of action. (After they've mulled over how everything could go wrong first, of course.)