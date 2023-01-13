So You're A Capricorn Rising — Here's How To Thrive, According To Experts
You may know your sun sign in astrology, but your rising sign can clue you in to how you show up in the world—and how other people perceive you. In the case of Capricorn risings, these hard workers can run up against a lot of challenges, but they always manage to pull things off in the end. If you or someone you know is a Cap rising, here's what to keep in mind.
What is a rising sign, anyway?
Your rising sign, also known as your "ascendant," is the zodiac sign that was rising over the eastern horizon the moment you were born. Where your sun sign relates to the position of the sun relative to the astrological year (i.e., you were born during Libra season or Taurus season), your rising sign relates to the position of the sun relative to the time of day. (The sun spends about two hours traveling through each sign every day.)
Your rising sign reveals how you interact with the world, from your appearance to your attitude to the first impressions you make on others. For example, a Leo sun with a Capricorn rising will likely exhibit Capricorn-like traits you wouldn't expect from typical Leo energy, or will even physically look more like a Capricorn.
Your rising sign also determines where your first house of identity falls in your chart (your ascendant is always your first house), which sets the stage for the rest of the houses in your chart.
As the AstroTwins previously wrote for mbg, "The zodiac wheel begins with the first house, which represents where the sun was rising over the eastern horizon at your moment of birth and governs the self, the identity, and your first impression. The houses then move counterclockwise around the zodiacal wheel and ripple out to broader themes of family/home life, society, and beyond."
An introduction to Capricorn.
Capricorn is a Saturn-ruled earth sign, represented by the mythical sea goat. It is of cardinal modality, meaning it kicks off its respective season (winter in the Northern Hemisphere) and is known for being a hardworking and success-driven sign.
The planet Saturn, and therefore the sign of Capricorn as well, is all about authenticity, realness, and honesty but also challenges and discipline. Saturn also rules the wisdom of old age. As such, Capricorn tends to be a sign that's very aware of what's timeless—and what's just passing through. Saturn is also associated with the bones in the body and all of the structures that hold us up. Likewise, Capricorns love stability.
If you've ever met a Cap, it may come as no surprise that the twins describe them as the "business mavens and CEOs who push the team toward success and keep the bar raised high." This speaks to the goat aspect of their sea-goat symbol. Goats are scrappy, and some of them are capable of climbing to great heights. The fishtail portion of the sea goat, on the other hand, holds the ocean and the vast, almost spiritual world that lies beneath it.
And according to Christopher Renstrom, astrology expert and author of Rise and Shine: An Astrological Guide to How You Show Up in the World, while Capricorns may run up against obstacles with their relatively difficult ruling planet, they have a strong ability to learn from what's not working and accomplish cumulative wins over time rather than one-off lucky breaks.
Capricorn rising basics.
If you're a Capricorn rising, that means your first house of identity and self-image is ruled by Capricorn. So, Capricorn qualities are likely going to be the qualities people see in you the most—even if your sun sign is something completely different.
And while having a Capricorn rising isn't the easiest placement, it makes for an incredibly strong and solid person who likely comes off as responsible, mature, and intelligent. While Cap risings may push themselves (and potentially others) really hard on the road to success, it's because they know how to get there.
As Renstrom tells mindbodygreen, people with a Capricorn ascendant likely carry an air of natural authority without even necessarily knowing why. People look up to them and value their leadership and input—but that doesn't mean this placement will always (or ever, really) have it easy.
"When you have a Saturn-ruled placement like this, what you have to get used to is that things in life aren't going to come fast or quickly," he explains, adding, "When everyone's racing ahead, you may feel held back, or that you're not moving as fast." That's Saturn for you—but the blessing here is that it imbues Cap risings with a drive to work hard and the wisdom to figure out the best course of action. (After they've mulled over how everything could go wrong first, of course.)
"What I love about the Capricorn sensibility, and also in the rising sign, is they're in their own corner when things don't work out as expected," Renstrom explains. "There can be some self-criticism, but over time, there's still a humor that comes out, and that's a nice feature that happens gradually with the Capricorn rising," he says.
Key Capricorn rising traits:
- Ambitious
- Authentic
- Serious
- Structured
- Traditional
- Hardworking
- Results-oriented
- Wise
Capricorn risings in love.
If you're looking for a lovey-dovey romantic type, it's probably not a Capricorn rising. However, if you want someone who's going to build something with you, tend to real and practical matters, and offer a ton of paternal energy, a Cap rising might be just what you're looking for.
According to Renstrom, Capricorn risings (and all the earth signs, for that matter) are very physical. Namely, the bedroom could be the one place they can really "let go," as it were. He also notes that Capricorn is the archetypal father in astrology, so Capricorn risings may exhibit more masculine, fatherly qualities in their relationships, regardless of their sex or gender.
And in terms of dating someone with this placement, know that they're pretty slow to open up. For one thing, they are not concerned with wasting their own time—but they also tend to work on the assumption that everyone's going to waste their time anyway. That said, if they are interested in you, you'll definitely know.
These people want to be in a power couple, so things like financial stability, career goals, and long-term plans are also very important to them. If you don't measure up to those expectations, they're likely not going to be interested, Renstrom says. "They want a partner they can look up to and respect—their work ethic is a virtue. They don't want someone who's silly; they want someone they can talk about their work or goals with," he explains.
In terms of astrological compatibility, check out our guide to relationship astrology (aka synastry) for a full explanation of how that all works. But generally speaking, Capricorn risings will likely get along well with people who have prominent earth sign placements and/or Cancer placements.
Capricorn risings in friendships.
Much of what applies to Capricorns in romantic relationships is applicable to friendships as well, as far as wanting to be around other ambitious people and being generally more concerned with practical things. Additionally, according to Renstrom, don't be surprised if your Capricorn-rising friend needs a nudge to step away from the desk and chill out.
"Capricorn risings have to be reminded to make time for friends," he explains, adding, "If the work schedule takes over or the deadlines pile up, they'll start to put friends on the back burner." Being so work-oriented, they often forget that relationships and friendships, too, require work of their own.
And given that they value other people who share ambition or similar goals, this is a sign that's likely to bond with colleagues and co-workers. That said, they should be wary not to forget about their friends outside of work, Renstrom notes.
If Capricorn risings are sounding a bit serious, now's a good time to mention they do like to let loose when situations call for it. After all, everyone wants to let go of the reins once in a while.
Capricorn risings in the workplace.
When it comes to a Capricorn rising in the workplace, let them do their own thing and don't bother them while they do it. According to Renstrom, they ultimately want to be left to their own devices to get a job done.
Not ones for collaboration or brainstorming, they'd prefer to just hand you the finished product and get feedback, he adds. To that end, they're also probably not the ones you'll find chatting by the water cooler.
"There's very little, if any, tolerance for sitting through a lecture from someone talking about something the Capricorn rising knows more about," Renstrom says, adding, "and there's always an emphasis on time, like 'Do not waste my time.'"
Capricorn risings are also natural leaders, according to Renstrom, even though they can be very afraid to take the lead. They're great at closing, as well, whether it's closing a deal, a project, or making a decision, he notes.
In terms of what careers are best suited for Cap risings, they really know how to thrive in any field, but they may be particularly drawn to more corporate or traditional jobs, managing teams, sales, politics, or other leadership roles.
How to thrive as a Capricorn rising.
As the twins previously told mindbodygreen, it's very important for all people with prominent earth placements to have structure in their day, whether it's a consistent sleep schedule or workout regimen. They also need to avoid getting stuck in bad habits, becoming stagnant, and not leaving room in their lives for spontaneity, they add.
According to Renstrom, Capricorn risings will also serve themselves well by fixing their own deadlines and keeping up with them, which will help them become more efficient and productive over time. (Which, of course, is what they want.)
And being a Saturn-ruled sign, Renstrom also emphasizes the importance of understanding, and even befriending, your own fears. "You will never master your fear. You will never master your insecurities or anxieties—and that's the whole point. They're not there for you to master because it's actually that fear that leads you to do more," he explains.
Rather than shy away from it, he says, use it to find your edge, find your insight, and find your faith.
FAQs
What do Capricorn risings look like?
Capricorn risings lean on their refined and elegant sense of style. Capricorn risings can appear mature and even serious and typically have small but defined facial features. They're also known to have dark, straight hair.
Are Capricorn risings serious?
Compared to the other rising signs, yes, Capricorn risings do come off as rather serious (or at least hardworking). They are success-oriented and do not like to waste their own time.
What does it mean to be a Capricorn rising?
To be a Capricorn rising means the sun was rising over the eastern horizon in the sign of Capricorn when you were born. This will give you apparent Capricorn-like qualities to others as you operate out in the world and influence the house placements for the rest of your chart.
The takeaway.
As you may have realized at this point, astrology is much more than your sun sign, with your rising sign actually being the placement that determines the rest of your birth chart. And for Capricorn risings, while it might not always be easy, these are some of the most diligent and successful people you'll ever meet.
