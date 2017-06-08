Astrology 101: What Is Your Rising Sign + How Do You Identify It

The ascendant changes zodiac signs about every two hours. Since the sun rises and sets at different times depending on the season, a person born at 10 a.m. in April would have a much different ascendant than someone born at 10 a.m. in November.

Fun fact: If you were born at sunrise (or within two hours of it), your ascendant will be the same sign as your Sun sign (e.g., Taurus with a Taurus rising—or a "double Taurus"). Someone born at the exact same time as you, but in another time zone, may have an entirely different birth chart because the planets will be in different houses. It’s like the difference between Bradley Cooper appearing in The Hangover II (which could be a raucous Aries rising) versus a serious drama such as Silver Linings Playbook (a sensitive Cancer rising, perhaps).

You can do a free chart here to discover your rising sign—and what it means.