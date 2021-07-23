Leo Compatibility: What To Know About Dating Or Befriending This Sign

Leos tend to be full of primal, creative energy. This is a sign that embodies the fire that lives within us all.

Leo's ruler, the sun, teaches us all we need to know about this bright sign: In astrology, the sun symbolizes the fuel, energy, and vital life force that powers all the other planets. Whereas the moon illuminates only some things, the sun shines upon everything—giving us life and light in the process.

The sign of Leo wants to see and be seen, just like the sun that rules it, which is why Leo is associated with visibility, attention, courage, generosity, and creative impulses.

Leo's symbol, the lion, is equally telling: Lions are the kings of the jungle, known for their fierce courage and natural regality. It's all about attention—the giving and receiving of light and energy—for this zodiac sign.