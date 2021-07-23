Leo Compatibility: What To Know About Dating Or Befriending This Sign

Everything You Need To Know About Leos: Personality Traits, Compatibility & More
Leo is the fifth sign of the zodiac (July 22 to August 23), and it's represented by the lion. A fixed fire sign ruled by the sun, Leo has energy that is glamorous, courageous, and bold. Here, we'll dive into the personality traits of Leo and explore how this sign approaches life, love, career, and more.
Leo personality traits.
Leos tend to be full of primal, creative energy. This is a sign that embodies the fire that lives within us all.
Leo's ruler, the sun, teaches us all we need to know about this bright sign: In astrology, the sun symbolizes the fuel, energy, and vital life force that powers all the other planets. Whereas the moon illuminates only some things, the sun shines upon everything—giving us life and light in the process.
The sign of Leo wants to see and be seen, just like the sun that rules it, which is why Leo is associated with visibility, attention, courage, generosity, and creative impulses.
Leo's symbol, the lion, is equally telling: Lions are the kings of the jungle, known for their fierce courage and natural regality. It's all about attention—the giving and receiving of light and energy—for this zodiac sign.
Leo traits:
- Bold
- Confident
- Courageous
- Creative
- Fierce
- Generous
- Regal
- Ambitious
- Restless
- Dominant
Challenges and opportunities for growth.
There is, of course, a shadow side to all of this energy and light.
As with most fire signs, Leos are susceptible to burnout after long days basking in the limelight. Leos would do well to make sure they're resting, relaxing, and recharging as needed.
Additionally, Leos are often perceived as being self-centered; the sun sits at the center of the sky, after all. Taking time to help others and remember that the world doesn't revolve around them (even if they want it to) is a good idea for this sign.
Finally, Leos can be easily offended if they feel they're not getting enough attention. In those moments, they should remind themselves that they have a wealth of inner light and life that they can pull from. The sun shines on everyone generously, and Leos, at their best, do the same. If a Leo is feeling "unseen," they should shine their light on others and they'll get it right back in return.
Leo in love & sex.
The lion needs to feel famous in love. They want to be the center of their partner's world—but the attention doesn't have to go just one way. The typical Leo will also center their partner as a result, leaving everyone in the relationship feeling seen.
As with all fire signs, Leos need relationships to feel hot, passionate, and exciting. Keeping things spicy in the bedroom is nonnegotiable.
Even though they may be known for public displays of love and attention, Leos also possess tenderness and loyalty behind the scenes. So above all, lions are loyal, courageous, and generous partners.
Leo in friendship.
Typically, Leos are the life of the party, and they need a huge friend group that feels more like an audience.
Leo rules the heart, and a great gift of this sign is being able to light up a room—uplifting everyone in it. There is an element of worship in everything Leo does. Lions are able to find the elements of people that are worth holding in high esteem and making them feel special and unique. Leos need this same kind of attention in return, so be sure to let your Leo friends know how special they are.
Leo in career & money.
It will come as no surprise that many Leos either strive to become, or do become, famous. They tend to live as if life is their stage—so it's only fitting that many of them make it to an actual stage one day. A typical Leo is well-suited for a career in acting, singing, or any of the performing arts.
Leos' natural charisma also makes them great with people. They belong out and about, not toiling away behind the scenes. A public-facing career in PR, advertising, or media would also suit them well.
No matter their profession, Leos will want to be recognized for the work they do. Remember: Leo is a fixed fire sign. Their fixed nature means that they crave consistency. So, they will usually pick one career and stick with it. Once they land in a role they enjoy, they're often reliable, loyal, and generous colleagues.
Leo compatible signs.
There are no absolutes when it comes to astrological compatibility, but Leos tend to gravitate toward folks who can make them feel seen and heard. Here are their most compatible and incompatible signs in friendship and love.
Summary
Leo is the bright and bold fixed fire sign of the zodiac. As such, those born under this sign can teach us to be our most emboldened, regal, and confident selves.
