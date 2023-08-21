11 Expert-Approved Sex Positions For Couples With High Sex Drives

What it is: Doggy style is great for high sex drives, according to Fleming, because it allows for greater depth of penetration from behind. Plus, it's versatile, as you can both be on your knees, one partner can stand over the bed, or both of you can be standing.

How to do it: ﻿Doggy style is a classic position in which the receiver is usually on their hands and knees with their partner entering from behind, whether anally or vaginally.