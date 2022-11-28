"Relationships absolutely can survive without sex," says Francis. "Relationships should only be sexual if all parties want to be having sex. Not everyone wants to have sex, and not all people consider sex to be an integral part of their partnerships. Lots of relationships have extended periods without sex, circumstantially or intentionally, and are still fulfilling and sources of love and connection."

Of course, it all depends on the specific individuals in the relationship. Some people are more OK with sexless relationships than others, and if two people in a relationship are in disagreement about the state of their sex life, that's when it can become an issue.