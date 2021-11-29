What Exactly Is Sex Therapy, Anyway? Here's What Happens In A Session

Sex therapy is a specialized area of psychotherapy that addresses an individual's or couple's sexual issues, explains Jenni Skyler, Ph.D., LMFT, CST, an AASECT-certified sex therapist and director of The Intimacy Institute for Sex & Relationship Therapy.

This form of therapeutic treatment involves using a measured approach during sessions with a sex therapist, who will assess any sexual function issues or intimacy concerns, identify any diagnoses, and create a comprehensive treatment plan, she explains. "For sexual dysfunctions, we teach specific behavioral exercises to address sexual concerns so that clients learn how to be students of their own and their partner's sexuality."

Sex—however you define it—is a key aspect of life for many people, both single and partnered. Sex therapists can help you tackle experiences, concerns, and emotions related to issues you have inside and outside the bedroom, explains AASECT-certified sex therapist Laura Berman, LCSW, Ph.D.

"It can be for anyone," she adds, not just for couples. "In fact, I often work with single people who aren't currently in a relationship but want to work on their intimacy issues before they get into another partnership."