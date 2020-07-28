Whether you should stay in a sexless relationship depends on how important sex is to you personally. "People who value sex also can stay in a sexless relationship and be happy," Brown-James says. "While sex is one way to bring pleasure into a relationship, it's not the only way and for some not the most important way to connect with one another. It's really an individual choice whether a person wants to stay and something that takes an honest conversation with yourself about desire and sexual needs."