Whether you should stay in a sexless relationship depends on how important sex is to you personally. "People who value sex also can stay in a sexless relationship and be happy," Brown-James says. "While sex is one way to bring pleasure into a relationship, it's not the only way and for some not the most important way to connect with one another. It's really an individual choice whether a person wants to stay and something that takes an honest conversation with yourself about desire and sexual needs."

The decision to stay in a sexless relationship also depends on how willing you both are to working on creating a mutually satisfying sex life together. Have you opened up a conversation about the state of your sex life together, and have both people put in active effort and care into solving this issue?

"If you are in a sexless relationship and feeling unsatisfied, there is reason to discuss your dissatisfaction with your partner and come up with solutions," Brown-James says. "Parsing out exactly what you mean, expect, and want is integral to knowing if you want to stay or leave."

It may not make sense for you to stay in a sexless relationship if any of the following are true for you, according to Zimmerman: