No one needs to have sex with anyone when they don't want to, even in long-term relationships. Having sex when you don't want to can make you feel disconnected or even resentful toward your partner, and you're less likely to enjoy the sex. (Bad orgasms are a thing.) Some research has found that having sex just to avoid feeling guilty for disappointing your partner actually leads to lower sexual and relationship satisfaction.

That said, a 2014 study published in the journal Social Psychology and Personality Science found people who feel more motivated to meet their partner's sexual needs do tend to experience more sexual desire for their partner day-to-day and over time in long-term relationships. In other words, when you care a lot about your partner's sexual pleasure, you tend to experience more desire to have sex with them.

One next step is to start having more conversations about what you both want out of your sex lives and what you enjoy about having sex together. You might find yourself feeling more open to the idea of sex when you remember how good sex can make both you and your partner feel, both physically and emotionally.