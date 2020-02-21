 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Sex
10 Truths About Sex In Long-Term Relationships & Why It Decreases
|
Expert Reviewed 10 Truths About Sex In Long-Term Relationships & Why It Decreases

10 Truths About Sex In Long-Term Relationships & Why It Decreases

Kelly Gonsalves
Contributing Sex & Relationships Editor By Kelly Gonsalves
Contributing Sex & Relationships Editor
Kelly Gonsalves is a sex educator, relationship coach, and journalist. She received her journalism degree from Northwestern University, and her writings on sex, relationships, identity, and wellness have appeared at The Cut, Vice, Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, and elsewhere.
Kristie Overstreet, Ph.D., LPCC, LMHC, CST
Expert review by Kristie Overstreet, Ph.D., LPCC, LMHC, CST
Clinical Sexologist & Psychotherapist
Kristie Overstreet, Ph.D., LPCC, LMHC, CST, is a clinical sexologist and psychotherapist with 12 years of clinical experience. She is a licensed counselor in California, Florida, Georgia, and Louisiana. She is also a certified sex therapist, certified addiction professional, and president of the Therapy Department, a private practice in Orange County that provides counseling services throughout the United States.
Why Does Sex Tend To Decrease In Long-Term Relationships?

Image by Michela Ravasio / Stocksy

Last updated on February 21, 2020

What is sex supposed to look like in a long-term relationship? Chances are, if you're asking the question, your long-term relationship sex life is probably encountering some issues. Maybe sex has decreased in your relationship, or maybe sex is just feeling dull, uncomfortable, or obligatory instead of actually fun. Let's talk about the facts when it comes to sex in long-term relationships:

1. Sex generally improves relationships, but how important it is depends on the individual couple.

Many research studies have demonstrated a strong link between a good sex life and a happy overall relationship: Sexual satisfaction contributes to relationship satisfaction, one study found. Another study found good sex can even offset the negative effects of communication problems in relationships. Furthermore, having less sex than you wish you were having can make your relationship less stable and increase the likelihood of a breakup, according to a study published in the Archives of Sexual Behavior.

All that being said, how important sex is in any given relationship—and what frequency of sex is considered satisfactory—really depends on the individuals involved. Some people aren't that interested in sex, and they don't particularly need it to have a happy relationship. What's important is that you and your partner can talk about what you each want from your sex lives, acknowledge any discrepancies, and find ways to make sure both people's needs are being addressed.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

2. Sex tends to decrease in long-term relationships because it starts in hyperdrive.

The start of a relationship tends to involve a lot of sexual energy because it's new, and you're exploring physical intimacy with someone for the first time. The novelty and the surge of feel-good bonding chemicals we experience when falling in love explain why there's often a lot of sex early in the relationship. As those things wear off, couples settle into more of a regular ebb and flow of desire, which is usually lower than the sex hyperdrive during the initial stage of connection.

3. It's normal for people to not feel like having sex sometimes.

People's interest in sex comes and goes in phases depending on a variety of factors. These might include:

  • stress levels
  • lack of sleep
  • hormonal fluctuations
  • medication side effects
  • mental health challenges
  • body image
  • relationship issues
  • life changes (a new job, a new baby, etc.)

It's normal to not feel like having sex in a relationship. It's not something to judge yourself or your partner over.

4. Lower sexual desire can sometimes be related to larger relationship issues.

probiotic+

probiotic+
Beat the bloat & feel and look your best.*
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(107)
probiotic+

Good sex usually means a happier relationship, but the reverse is also true. Research has found a bidirectional relationship between sexual satisfaction and relationship satisfaction, meaning that if you're not happy with your partner, you're probably not going to be very happy with your sex life. If one or both partners hasn't been interested in sex, it's possible that there are underlying relationship problems that are being brushed under the rug and that need to be addressed. To figure out what's going on, you'll need to open up the conversation and check in with each other about how you're both feeling about the state of your relationship. Focus on having a good relationship, and many times good sex will naturally follow.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

5. Men deal with lower libido, too.

Despite what cultural stereotypes might suggest, not all men want sex all the time, and many men experience decreases in their sex drive. Couples counselor Sheryl Paul, M.A., tells mbg she sees just as many heterosexual couples where the man is the lower-libido partner as she does couples where it's the woman. People of all genders deal with this, so don't assume it's always women who stop wanting sex in long-term relationships.

6. People tend to enjoy sex once they start having it, even if they weren't initially in the mood.

People experience desire differently. Many people experience a concept known as spontaneous desire, where they randomly find themselves in the mood to have sex before any physical arousal or stimulation has even taken place. But for other people, sexual desire only comes along after physical arousal has kicked in. This is known as responsive desire. People with responsive desire feel like having sex only once they're physically aroused.

What exactly does that mean? It means that if you don't tend to spontaneously feel like having sex throughout your day, it doesn't mean you won't enjoy sex once you're having it. Sometimes just being open-minded and having a curious mindset about your partner's advances can give you the opportunity to get physically aroused, which might then make you feel like having sex.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

7. Lower-libido partners don't need to "just do it."

No one needs to have sex with anyone when they don't want to, even in long-term relationships. Having sex when you don't want to can make you feel disconnected or even resentful toward your partner, and you're less likely to enjoy the sex. (Bad orgasms are a thing.) Some research has found that having sex just to avoid feeling guilty for disappointing your partner actually leads to lower sexual and relationship satisfaction.

That said, a 2014 study published in the journal Social Psychology and Personality Science found people who feel more motivated to meet their partner's sexual needs do tend to experience more sexual desire for their partner day-to-day and over time in long-term relationships. In other words, when you care a lot about your partner's sexual pleasure, you tend to experience more desire to have sex with them.

One next step is to start having more conversations about what you both want out of your sex lives and what you enjoy about having sex together. You might find yourself feeling more open to the idea of sex when you remember how good sex can make both you and your partner feel, both physically and emotionally.

8. Sex doesn't have to be spontaneous.

Scheduled sex can be just as sexy because there's a sense of buildup and anticipation. Of course, don't just put sex on the calendar and show up naked when the time comes. Have some fun building up the sexual desire leading up to the date. Sexting and simmering are great ways to increase the sexual energy in a long-term relationship.

Another idea: Sex and relationship coach Pam Costa, M.A., recommends setting up "first base dates," for example, where you pencil in time to have a romantic night together and just make out a lot. When you remove the pressure to have intercourse, you make room for enjoying all the other kinds of physical pleasures that can feel just as good if not better.

Generally speaking, just the practice of talking about sex together and mutually deciding to prioritize your sexual well-being can do wonders for a couple's relationship. You feel closer, like you're in it together, committed to keeping the relationship healthy and working on a shared pleasurable goal.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

9. Sex is sexier when it's a shared exploration, not a negotiation.

Scorekeeping has no place in a healthy sex life. Couples with desire discrepancy sometimes fall into a dynamic where sex is about who's giving in and how often, and it can create a very negative you-versus-me energy around sex. That's no fun.

Sex should be about exploring together and helping each other feel good. If you feel like your relationship is caught in a negative cycle around sex, bring it up to your partner and work together for mutually pleasant solutions.

Sometimes this push and pull of negotiating sex can bring up a lot of feelings of rejection (for the partner with the higher libido), isolation (for the lower-libido partner), and guilt (for both). These are big feelings, and it might be worth reaching out to a sex therapist or sex educator who can help you talk it out, clear the air, and get to a more positive place again.

10. Sex in long-term relationships can be hot, passionate, and plentiful.

Ditch the assumptions you have about what couples' sex lives look like over time. A 2018 study found those narratives about "passion decay" in long-term relationships actually became self-fulfilling prophecies: that is, people who believed passion would decline in their relationships over time really did experience lower commitment levels. So don't fall into the trap of believing sexual desire will automatically fade as your relationship goes on.

Desire and sex don't need to decrease in long-term relationships. Plenty of people in long-term relationships have super-hot, wonderfully satisfying sex lives years and years into their relationships. In fact, the longer you know each other, the more comfortable you'll become with exploring new sexual experiences together. You and your partner can create whatever type of sex life you want, as long as you're both committed to making it happen.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Kelly Gonsalves
Kelly Gonsalves Contributing Sex & Relationships Editor
Kelly Gonsalves is a multi-certified sex educator and relationship coach helping people figure out how to create dating and sex lives that actually feel good — more open, more...

More On This Topic

Love

The 9 Best Dating Apps For Single Moms, According To Experts & Other Moms

Kesiena Boom, M.S.
The 9 Best Dating Apps For Single Moms, According To Experts & Other Moms
Love

45 Cute & Interesting Things To Do As A Couple To Deepen Your Bond

Kesiena Boom, M.S.
45 Cute & Interesting Things To Do As A Couple To Deepen Your Bond
$29.99

How To Find True Love In The Modern World

With Megan Bruneau, M.A.
How To Find True Love In The Modern World
Integrative Health

A Functional Health Expert's Nighttime Nonnegotiables For Deep Sleep

Stacie J. Stephenson, D.C., CNS
A Functional Health Expert's Nighttime Nonnegotiables For Deep Sleep
Spirituality

The Autumn Equinox Opens A Powerful Portal: 7 Rituals To Tap Into It

Barbara Biziou
The Autumn Equinox Opens A Powerful Portal: 7 Rituals To Tap Into It
Home

Tossing & Turning? Try These Pillows For Your Most Comfortable Sleep Ever

Jack Byram
Tossing & Turning? Try These Pillows For Your Most Comfortable Sleep Ever
More Relationships

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Spirituality

This Libra Season Features *Six* Planets In Retrograde—Here's How To Deal

Sarah Regan
This Libra Season Features *Six* Planets In Retrograde—Here's How To Deal
Beauty

Found: The 7 Best Growth Serums For Your Fullest Lashes Yet

Hannah Frye
Found: The 7 Best Growth Serums For Your Fullest Lashes Yet
Travel

Why You Need To Visit This Lush, Green Pacific Northwest City

Alexandra Engler
Why You Need To Visit This Lush, Green Pacific Northwest City
Spirituality

7 Ways To Reset Your Energy & Cleanse Your Aura When You Feel Blocked

Sarah Regan
7 Ways To Reset Your Energy & Cleanse Your Aura When You Feel Blocked
Recipes

Thanks To This Underrated Hack, My Iced Coffees Have Truly Never Been Creamier

Jamie Schneider
Thanks To This Underrated Hack, My Iced Coffees Have Truly Never Been Creamier
Integrative Health

Bye Bye, Bloat — The Probiotic This RDN Swears By For All Her Gut Health Needs

Merrell Readman
Bye Bye, Bloat — The Probiotic This RDN Swears By For All Her Gut Health Needs
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/truths-about-sex-in-long-term-relationships

Your article and new folder have been saved!