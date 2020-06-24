When we think of intimacy, we often think of sex. The two are widely considered synonymous. Intercourse is about as close as possible to another human that we can physically get. However, there are at least four types of intimacy that don't involve sex or touch at all—but are just as impactful in a romantic partnership.

In fact, long-term commitments usually require sustainable rapport beyond just chemistry in the bedroom. Without types of intimacy besides physical, “the relationship can start to drift apart or remain at a very superficial level,” says marriage therapist Hilda De La Torre, M.A., MFT.

Below are the four types of intimacy that you should focus on fostering to create a more holistic connection and closeness with your partner.