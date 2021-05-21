Intimacy versus isolation is the sixth stage of Erik Erikson's theory of psychosocial development, occurring between the ages of 18 and 40. The theme of this stage is intimacy, which refers to forming loving and intimate relationships with others. Adults who successfully complete this stage go on to have healthy, satisfying relationships.

"Erikson suggests that in early adulthood, we encounter the psychosocial crisis of intimacy versus isolation," psychologist Karin Anderson Abrell, Ph.D., explains to mbg. "We navigate ways we'll express and receive intimacy with friends, family members, and romantic partners."

During this stage, she adds, we determine our preferences and norms, which will influence the dynamics of all our relationships. "Some of us will desire deep intimacy, while others will feel more comfortable with greater emotional distance in relationships."