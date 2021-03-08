4 Tantric Practices To Build Intimacy In Your Relationship

Tantra is the practice of being in a full relationship with life—a living connection with what is: opening yourself—your senses, your awareness, your emotions—to the present moment and experiencing reality from that place of openness.

Tantra drops us more deeply into the experience of who we really are. It creates an active merging of body and spirit. When we practice Tantra, life turns on—and so do we.

Over the past several months, I’ve been in a Tantric relationship with a man who has taught me many techniques to help me become even more awake and alive in our connection, in every moment.

Before I go any further, I'll answer the question I know you're asking yourself: "What exactly is a Tantric relationship?"

To us, it's an intimate relationship that's grounded in and guided by Truth.

That means it's a partnership where our purpose (as a couple) is to be as awake as we possibly can be. To be real, to confront our fears, and to grow in Love. And it's this practice of realness, truth, devotion, and love that's created a deeper connection with a man than I've ever had in my life. So far, it's been an unbelievable ride.

My partner has been practicing Tantra for over 20 years, and he's introduced me to many techniques that strengthen our connection and deepen our intimacy.

Below are four simple Tantric practices that will awaken you to yourself, to your partner, to love, and to the spirit that we all share. Give a few of these practices a try in your relationship, and watch your connection flourish.