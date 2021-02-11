This MD Recommends Couples Give Themselves This "Relationship Checkup"

With Valentine's Day on the horizon, there is no better time to check in with yourself and your partner to assess if your relationship and sex life are healthy and where there is room for improvement. Chances are, with the chaos of the past year, your relationship and your own physical needs have been pushed to the back burner—and now it's time to reignite the flame.

No matter how long you and your partner have been together, or how old you are, you can have your best and sexiest year yet ahead of you. I can tell you this with confidence based on my research, patient stories, and personal experience: Sex and relationships can get better over time, even at 40, 50, 60, and beyond. It just takes a little introspection and effort.

Here's a quick checkup any person in a relationship can do to get their relationship back on track and in better shape than ever before: