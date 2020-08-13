32 Date Night Ideas For Married Couples, Based On What Mood You're In

As adults, we're not always good at spontaneously coming up with date night ideas on the spot, though we're aware of the need to playfully—or soulfully—connect with our significant other. After a day spent checking items off to-do lists, juggling responsibilities, and managing stressful situations, it can be hard to muster the creative energy to figure out what we're in the mood for or what we might enjoy during our downtime.

Hopefully these date night ideas—organized by mood—will tempt you to try something new or inspire you to come up with an alternative idea of your own. And if you and your partner seem to be in different moods, you can consult these lists to create a hybrid activity that suits both of you (and in keeping with the CDC's health and social distancing guidelines!).