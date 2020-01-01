Couples Therapist

Alicia Muñoz, LPC, is a certified couples therapist and licensed professional counselor based in Falls Church, Virginia. She has a bachelor's degree in English from McGill University and a master's degree in Mental Health and Wellness Counseling from New York University. She's also a certified Imago Relationship therapist and has received extensive training in Accelerated Experiential Dynamic Psychotherapy (AEDP). She's a licensed professional counselor in Virginia, New Jersey, and New York State. Prior to opening her private practice, Alicia provided individual, couples and group therapy at Bellevue Hospital’s World Trade Center Mental Health Program.

Muñoz is the author of No More Fighting: The Relationship Book for Couples and A Journal of Us. Her third book, The Couples Quiz Book: 400 Fun Questions to Energize Your Relationship, comes out with Rockridge Press in June, 2020. Passionate about couplehood, Alicia shares her views on the power of committed-love partnerships through her blog as well as in print and online magazines like mindbodygreen and Psychotherapy Networker. You can sign up for her newsletter with tips on how to keep your relationship hot and healthy at www.aliciamunoz.com and follow her on Instagram at @aliciamunozcouples.