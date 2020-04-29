In this new COVID-19 reality, even going for a walk can be a tense experience. Gone are the days when we could count on ordinary routines—like jogging, biking, strolling, or a trip to the store—to help us relax. It’s as if we’ve all been collectively thrust into a modern-day episode of the Twilight Zone—with its distinctive mix of horror, science-fiction, and superstition—and life as we knew it has been flipped upside down in ways that are creepily familiar and unimaginably strange.

Sheltering in place and the reality of the coronavirus have upended conventional notions of self-care. They’re challenging many of us with a health-related catch-22. Experts recommend staying inside to minimize exposure to this virus, but weeks of staying inside without exercise, fresh air, or sunlight can physically and emotionally weaken us. A change of scenery, fresh air, or just moving a little can feel necessary and life-giving. So although it could potentially bring us into contact with door handles, elevator buttons, and other people, many of us have been opting for short walks or runs outside, hoping our hand sanitizer, properly-used masks, and hypervigilance can adequately mitigate the risks.

And yet, it’s also emotionally draining to be hyper-alert all the time, even when you are taking those necessary walks.