6 Simple Things You Can Do To Stay Healthy While In Isolation

With the rapid spread of the coronavirus throughout the US, it has become clear that social isolation is the best course of action to slow the spread of disease in order to prevent stressing our medical facilities beyond their capabilities.

While this is a necessary measure to "flatten the curve," spending days on end indoors has its own drawbacks that can lead to an increased risk of infection, whether we are talking about the coronavirus, influenza, or other illnesses.

It should be kept in mind that there are no high-quality, long-term studies on COVID-19 and thus the recommendations contained in this article are going to be based off of the best available information. It is better to use the precautionary principle whenever possible. With that in mind, here are 6 tips to staying healthy while isolating.