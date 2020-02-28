How Are The Coronavirus & Flu Symptoms Different? An Expert Explains

"Since coronavirus and influenza have a lot of similar symptoms, it's difficult right now to distinguish the two," Kesh said. They both include fever, muscle aches, sore throat, coughing, and shortness of breath. The severity can also be the same.

Since both are respiratory infections, they can lead to drippy nose and sneezing, as well. Unless you develop a fever along with these symptoms, you likely just have seasonal allergies.

With both influenza and the flu, transmissibility can only happen within 6 feet of an infected person. "At this point, you don't need to fear going to school, work, or the grocery store," Kesh said. "The level of risk is just really not there."

In fact, if someone comes in contact with a coronavirus, they'll likely just contract a cold, or at worst, the flu. Both diseases are primarily dangerous for older populations, people who are immunosuppressed or immunocompromised, "but the vast majority of us are going to be OK," she said.