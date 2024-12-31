Advertisement
Fay Nutrition: This Platform Helps You Find A Registered Dietitian For $0
Finding your optimal diet can be a long process, especially when you factor in the abundance of information (and misinformation) available at your fingertips.
If research shows us anything, it's that there's more than one way to eat healthfully. The hardest part is finding the eating plan that's right for you—but that's where Fay Nutrition comes into play.
The online platform connects users with board-certified registered dietitians (RD) and registered dietitian nutritionists (RDNs) covered by their insurance, with copays starting at just $0.
These experts offer both in-person and online appointments to build a customized care plan with meal plans, food journals, and intuitive eating exercises to help clients meet their health goals.
Here we'll break down everything you need to know about Fay (and why the platform has garnered so many positive reviews from users who swear it's transformed their eating habits for good).
What is Fay?
In a world where personalized care comes with a fee, Fay Nutrition is making access to nutrition counseling more accessible than ever. Founded in 2022, the online platform connects registered dietitians and nutritionists with potential clients based on their insurance coverage.
The easiest way to think of Fay is like the Zocdoc of nutrition care; patients can find board-certified experts based on their availability, insurance, and expertise. But the platform takes it one step further by also empowering healthcare practitioners.
Healthcare experts get a streamlined dashboard with easy appointment scheduling, HIPPA-compliant secure messaging, EMR, billing, and dedicated support through Fay's platform. This helps reduce the hurdles in place to starting a private practice—which is a win-win for both parties.
How does Fay work?
Signing up for Fay Nutrition as a patient is incredibly easy for new users—and it just requires sharing your zip code and insurance provider. These details will help narrow down Fay's database of more than 2,200 available board-certified registered dietitians to find those available for your network and location.
While you can scroll through these potential healthcare professionals without sharing any additional information about yourself, I highly recommend using all the filters to ensure you're finding the expert best suited to your health needs.
Along with choosing your preferred appointment type—video vs. in-person—you can sift through your options based on their specialties. This allows you to find clinicians with a history of helping clients with a specific dietary preference (ex: vegetarianism), health goal (ex: weight loss), lifestyle focus (ex: sports nutrition), or health concern.
When scanning through the options during my initial sign-up, I was most impressed by the breadth of health concerns that the clinicians specialized in. A quick scan revealed more than 20 specialties for potential RDs and RDNs, including diabetes, high blood pressure, cancer, IBS, PCOS, kidney disease, and more.
And while you'll want to pay close attention to what a health expert can aid you with, it's equally important to know how you'd like to be helped. Each nutritionist and dietitian on Fay Nutrition is an independent contractor with their own unique approach to nutrition counseling—and their tactics can vary.
While some experts focus on meal planning and rebuilding your relationship with food, others emphasize the importance of lab testing, integrative nutrition, and supplement management to help their patients reach their nutrition goals.
Ultimately, I found that reading dietitian bios gave me the best feel for a practitioner's approach to working with clients. Plus, these bio pages are a great way to get a sneak peek into their upcoming availability to ensure your schedules mesh.
How much does Fay cost?
A typical session with a dietitian can cost up to $150 per session—but the average cost of a Fay session is just $10. In fact, many people won't even have a copay.
If you're curious about pricing, the brand offers a pricing tool. When I entered my information, the tool estimated a cost of $0 to $15 per session.
Fay will handle the billing process between your dietitian and insurance company—only billing you the difference via your credit card on file.
Are Fay dietitians good?
Fay's rigorous evaluation process ensures its platform only has registered dietitians and registered dietitian nutritionists certified by the Commission on Dietetic Registration. (Remember: RDs must go through an accredited dietetics program, while the term "nutritionist" does not require any formal training or certification.)
Along with credentials, each nutrition expert on the Fay platform must go through a clinical skills evaluation and live interview as part of the 4-stage vetting process. This ensures patients are only connected to quality practitioners within the nutrition field.
Once a registered dietitian is in Fay's network, the platform consistently monitors clinicians to ensure they're reliable, professional, and engaging with proven health outcomes for clients.
Is Fay worth it?
It's hard to see a world where Fay Nutrition isn't worth it—especially when most new users pay $0 for access to personalized nutrition counseling. Even if you don't vibe with your initial nutrition expert, it's easy to go back to the platform and search for someone who better aligns with your mindset or goals.
What's more, surveys by Fay show the program offers both mental and physical health benefits. For example, 79% of those surveyed could reduce or avoid the use of medication by making nutrition swaps.
Currently, the platform has a nearly perfect 5-star rating after more than 34,000 reviews. Here's what some of those users have to say:
- "I've struggled with PCOS for awhile. Fay made it so affordable and easy to meet with a PCOS dietitian who has availability on nights and weekends. That almost never happens!"
- "When I became pre-diabetic, I knew I had to make lifestyle changes. My nutritionist taught me a lot, and I've been managing my blood sugar with with what I put on my plate."
- "I lost 15 pounds after 3 sessions with my nutritionist. She helped me build a better relationship with food. I feel more confident in the kitchen and ordering out."
The takeaway
If your New Year's resolutions include eating a more nutrient-dense diet, then you can't go wrong with Fay. Available in all 50 states, the online platform helps connect you with a vetted registered dietitian who can support your goals with clinically proven nutrition counseling methods—all covered by your health insurance.
