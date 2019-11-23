In most cases, you don't need to run a bazillion tests to get a good picture of your health and what you can do to optimize it. Start by doing your homework. Write down any ongoing or new symptoms and a complete family history—then, ask your doctor what tests they think you should get based on this, and have a discussion about some of the specific tests mentioned above if you feel they may be warranted. Also remember, how your labs are interpreted is just as important as getting them done in the first place—and if you want more guidance on what you should do based on your results (in terms of lifestyle changes or further testing), probe your doctor for more details or get a second opinion. And remember, always call your insurance company to ask about coverage!