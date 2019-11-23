If you're remotely health-conscious, you probably get an annual physical during which your doctor asks how you've been feeling, does a brief exam, and occasionally (but not always) orders some blood work. Maybe she spouts off the names of a couple of lab tests she's ordering, like a CBC or CMP—but rarely does anyone explain what exactly these tests are looking for. So you get your blood drawn, get a call a few days later that things came back "normal," and you don't really think much about it until next year.

And again, that's if your doctor calls for any blood work at all. I actually went from age 25 to 30 with zero labs from my general practitioner, even though I have a family history of heart disease and high cholesterol.

On the other end of the spectrum, though, you know there are functional and integrative docs out there who tout all sorts of medical tests (from inflammatory markers to food sensitivities) that supposedly help spot problems early on and offer intel on how you might tweak your diet and lifestyle to optimize your health. But not everyone has access to this type of practitioner, and not all of these tests are covered by insurance.

So then the question becomes: What's a happy medium between bare-bones and borderline excessive lab testing? If you're seriously proactive about optimizing your health and preventing issues, what are the key tests to consider getting done semi-regularly that pretty much any doctor can order and that will most likely be covered by insurance?

It's important to note that everyone's health insurance coverage is different. This article will make a note of which tests are very likely, pretty likely, and less likely to be covered, but you can increase your chances of getting the tests you need (and getting them paid for) if you take the following steps before/during your next appointment: