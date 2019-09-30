About 40% of Americans could be deficient in vitamin D. But those are just deficiencies. If we consider optimal levels, that range might be as high as 80% or more—yikes!

That's unfortunate considering vitamin D contributes to your immune system, mood, memory, and so much more. Deficiencies can be a factor in a vast array of problems including heart disease, some cancers, and autoimmune diseases.

Why are so many of us deficient in vitamin D? While your body can synthesize this vitamin—actually a hormone!—from sunlight, skin pigmentation can inhibit synthesis. Obesity, gut issues that inhibit fat absorption, and nutrient deficiencies can also contribute to low vitamin D levels. And let's face it: Most of us have become sun-phobic.

A 25-hydroxy vitamin D blood test can reveal whether you have optimal vitamin D levels. Ideally, that range should fall within 30 to 80 ng/mL, though optimal levels should be around 50 to 100 ng/mL.

If your test results fall below 50 ng/mL, I recommend supplementing with 5,000 to 10,000 IUs of vitamin D daily for three to four months. You might then switch to a maintenance dose of 2,000 IUs daily, though many of my patients benefit from taking 5,000 IUs daily.

Look for a supplement that combines vitamin D with K, and work with your health care practitioner until you hit your ideal vitamin D range.

Even with supplements, you'll want to aim for 15 to 20 minutes of morning sun without sunscreen so your body can make vitamin D. Vitamin D-rich foods—including fatty fish, egg yolks, and beef liver—can also optimize levels.