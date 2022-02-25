Many of us live in more northern latitudes (pretty much anywhere north of Florida), where ample sunlight is not available year-round.

Even for those who do have access to lots of sun, many folks spend the majority of time indoors or slather on UV-blocking sunscreen when they do go out.

As you get older, your body also naturally slows down its production of natural vitamin D (skin photosynthesis becomes much less efficient).

The average 70-year-old creates significantly less vitamin D than a younger person.

Skin color makes a difference, too, as people with darker skin (i.e., more melanin) produce less vitamin D.

All things considered, you probably need to look beyond the sun to get enough vitamin D, especially if you're older.