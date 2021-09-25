Getting Vitamin D From The Sun Is Actually A Lot Harder Than You Think

Given its nickname as the "sunshine vitamin," you'd think you could get all of the vitamin D you need from good ol' sunlight. And while your body does produce vitamin D when your skin is exposed to a specific range of the sun's UVB rays (like when you sip that iced matcha outside in the morning to start the day...and assuming it's the right time of year and you're at the right latitude), getting ample amounts of the nutrient from that golden light isn't as simple as it might seem.

In fact, several factors make it pretty darn hard to get enough vitamin D from the sun alone. Not to mention, excessive and regular unprotected sun exposure could ultimately spell more trouble for our health than it's worth.

Who might be able to get the job done with sunshine alone: "People who live closer to the equator, have lighter skin, and who get outside in [the middle of the day] when it's spring and summer,” notes functional nutrition dietitian Whitney Crouch, RDN, CLT. Unless you meet all of these criteria, though, well, it's not looking good. And even then, there's the whole lifetime exposure risk thing; just ask your dermatologist.

Here's a breakdown of the different factors that can make it hard to get all of the vitamin D you need from the sun.