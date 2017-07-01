The Best Natural Mineral Sunscreens On The Market Now

In the world of “natural” sunscreen, there’s a lot to consider. Organic sunscreen, non-toxic sunscreen, clothes with SPF, the DIY sunscreen you probably should not do, reef-safe sunscreen, SPF and other sunscreen ratings; and, of course, the mineral versus chemical debate. But, if you’re looking for sunscreens that provide physical, reef-safe protection for a beach day or outdoor adventure, then your best bet is to opt for mineral sunscreens.

As a beauty editor, the question I’m asked most often is: Can you find me a mineral sunscreen without a white cast and that super sticky feeling? The answer is frustrating—many times it’s no. By nature, zinc oxide and titanium dioxide have a hue and a texture that’s part of their chemical properties. "Zinc and titanium are white minerals. The smaller the particle size and and the less percentage of the mineral, the less white it will look," noted holistic dermatologist Cybele Fishman, M.D., explaining why most mineral screens have a white cast to some degree. That said, there are a few tinted options below that are far less chalky than others. These are the best mineral sunscreens on the market in 2018: