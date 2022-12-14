Niacinamide is a powerful form of Vitamin B. “This powerhouse ingredient contributes to the support of the skin against pollutants and other irritants,” board-certified dermatologist and creator of clean skincare brand Goldfaden MD, Gary Goldfaden, M.D., FAAD tells mbg.

Here’s how it works: “Niacinamide Increases production of ceramides and fatty acids, two key components of the skin's outer protective barrier,” Goldfaden explains.

In skin care formulas, you can find niacinamide in two forms: nicotinic acid (also known as niacin) and nicotinamide (also called niacinamide), Goldfaden says.

The latter, niacinamide, is an essential element in the creation of two important enzymes called NADH and NADPH, both of which play a central role in cellular energy production and the formation of skin lipids, he adds.

The bad news is that these enzymes naturally decline with age. However, “The good news is that topical application of niacinamide helps preserve these valuable enzymes that defend your skin against many of the common factors that accelerate aging,” Goldfaden says.