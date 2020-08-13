9 Of The Best Tips for Smooth Skin Texture, According to Dermatologists 

From bumps to rough patches to enlarged pores, uneven skin texture one of the most common skincare concerns. It’s especially a challenge when you feel like you’ve slathered on dozens of serums, masks and hydrators only to find that your texture issues are still there.

“Texture is best assessed by the feel of the skin,” says board-certified dermatologist Loretta Ciraldo, M.D., FAAD. “If you close your eyes and run your fingers lightly over your skin and feel some resistance this typically means you are losing your healthy, smooth skin texture.” She also notes that visually, you may even see flaking, peeling or scaling. If you’re living with dry or acne-prone skin, chances are uneven texture is top of your list when it comes to skin qualms. But you’re not alone. Even though certain skin types are more susceptible to texture concerns, anyone can experience uneven texture.

Thankfully, there are a slew of products and in-office treatments that can help renew and improve the texture of your skin. From topical acids to facials, keep reading to find dermatologist-approved tips for getting smooth and even skin.