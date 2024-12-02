Advertisement
Our L.A. Event Was Sold Out — 3 Takeaways You Don’t Want to Miss
Caring for your mind, body, skin, and soul doesn’t require multiple, totally different routines. In fact, with the right mindset, you can create simple, daily rituals that nurture every element of your well-being.
All it takes is adding in a few intentional habits that foster the mind-body-skin connection.
That’s exactly what we experienced during our recent Los Angeles event with Brazilian beauty brand Nativa SPA. The sold-out event took place on a sunny Saturday afternoon, where wellness and beauty enthusiasts gathered to learn about simple acts of self care. Guests enjoyed fresh, healthy bites, indulged in relaxing hand massages, zenned out with a mediation session, and got to try out luxurious, high-quality body care products from Nativa SPA.
And along the way, we all learned a thing or two (or three!) about prioritizing self care in our daily lives—including these easy habits that anyone can easily add to their repertoire.
Hand massages to soothe and relax the senses
While most of us aren’t getting daily massages, a simple hand massage can give you many of the same soothing benefits—without the hassle of a spa appointment. In fact, hand massages have been shown to improve your mood1, reduce stress, and can even help manage pain2.
Perhaps that all explains why attendees eagerly lined up to get one for themselves at the event’s hand massage station. Using Nativa SPA’s body lotions—in either Rosé Replenishing Body Lotion, Madagascar Vanilla Soothing Body Lotion, or Quinoa Firming Body Lotion—massage therapists treated guests to a relaxing session to relieve tension and feel the magic of the hydrating lotion firsthand. As one guest told us, “The hand massages were amazing, and seemed like a big hit. I think every single person who came to the event got one!”
Feel like you missed out? Don’t worry. The best part of hand massages is that you can give yourself one whenever you feel your body or mind needs. Simply grab your favorite Nativa SPA body product and gently apply pressure to the fingers, palms, and fingers, paying special attention to areas of the hands that you hold tension. And if you want to take this stress-relieving practice on-the-go, the Natvia SPA hand creams effortlessly slip into any bag so you can indulge in the quick mood-boosting ritual at work, on your commute, or any time the moment strikes.
We love the Nativa SPA Lilac Smoothing Hand Cream for its butter-like texture and uplifting floral scent. We’re such fans that we awarded mindbodygreen 2024 Beauty Refresh Award earlier this year.
Meditation for mindfulness and presence
You may not think of mindfulness practices as part of your skin care routine, but these practices can influence the way your skin looks and feels in the long run. Meditation has been linked to a variety of mental health benefits, including the ability to ease stress. Well, stress can wreak havoc on the skin long-term, leading to a damaged skin barrier and weakened skin barrier function3. So when we hosted a meditation session at the event, it wasn’t just so folks could have a moment of pause—it was to help improve skin health too.
Meditation is a practice anyone can implement at home—and you don’t have to commit to a lengthy practice either. Research shows4 that sticking to even just 13 minutes a day can improve mood, enhance attention span, and lower baseline cortisol levels. We recommend fitting in your meditation session whenever is most convenient for you: Right when you wake up, in-between meetings, or even as part of your body care routine.
Nativa SPA’s luxuriously scented products can take your session to the next level by creating a comforting atmosphere. Just find a scent that speaks to you and your mood: From the warming Madagascar Vanilla collection to the soft Rosé-scented products, you can’t go wrong with these enveloping scents.
Sensorial body products to nurture the skin
While at the event, guests got to swing by our skin care bar to snag Nativa SPA body products to take home and test. From silky body oils to softening body scrubs, guests gushed over these nurturing body care products.
All of Nativa SPA’s products are infused with 100% pure quinoa oil, which is a superfood oil that’s brimming antioxidants and Omegas 3, 6 and 9. This makes it a standout compared to other botanical oils. For example, research5 has shown the oil can replenish the skin's omega fatty acids 30 times better than coconut oil. And it contains two times more nutrients compared to argan oil.
What does this mean for your skin? Well quinoa oil can support collagen production, offer protection from free radical damage, and strengthen the skin barrier—improving the look and feel of skin over time.
For a concentrated dose of those benefits, try Nativa SPA’s Quinoa Firming collection. Made with ten-times more quinoa oil than the other collection, these texture-smoothing formulas help skin look lifted, hydrated, and soft. Plus, they’re infused with a subtly floral yet warm scent that’s sure to capture your attention.
Create your own sanctuary — anytime, anywhere
When mindbodygreen and Nativa SPA come together, good things happen. And this sunny L.A. event is proof. Offering a moment of self care and calm, our community of skin care and wellness lovers felt right at home amongst the nurturing body care products, lush setting, and calming atmosphere. Even if you couldn’t be there, you can create your own sanctuary at home anytime you want with the help of Nativa SPA.
