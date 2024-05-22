Review from editor Jamie Schneider

“Your body care should be an extension of how you treat your face (skin is skin!), so I think it’s so smart that Youth To The People modeled their first-ever body scrub after their bestselling Yerba Mate Resurfacing Energy Facial. The blend of chemical and physical exfoliants make my skin seriously glow, and I can’t stop touching my skin after each time I use it.”

Review from editor Hannah Frye

“Exfoliating your body can feel like a chore, especially if you want to go the chemical route. Luckily, this product makes it easy, effective, and enjoyable by combining AHAs and gentle natural beads into one in-shower step. Not only that, but it leaves your skin feeling hydrated after you step out of the shower, proving the formula was made with the barrier in mind. The experience is so refreshing.”

Review from trichologist Bridgette Hill

“What I look for in a body scrub is how moisturized my skin feels after use the night before without applying additional body oil. This scrub made the cut, and my skin felt unbelievably supple and nourished without residue.”

Review from cosmetic chemist Krupa Koestline

“As a cosmetic chemist, I appreciate the thoughtfulness that went into formulating this scrub. The brilliant combination of 10% AHA chemical exfoliation as well as the physical exfoliation from jojoba beads and olive seed powder gently buffs away dead skin cells, revealing a softer, smoother complexion underneath after the very first wash. What truly sets this scrub apart is its enriching formula, infused with skin loving ingredients to rejuvenate and protect the skin while providing gentle, effective exfoliation. But it's the captivating aroma of citrus and ginger that truly makes each use a revitalizing experience. I find myself looking forward to that scent every morning!”

Review from dermatologist Apple Bodemer, M.D.

“I don’t usually like coarse scrubs, but this left me feeling awake and energized. It was more gentle than other scrubs I have tried and while my skin does not tolerate daily use, I would include this once or twice a week. I used it on my daughter’s keratosis pilaris and it was gentle enough to not leave her arms more red, while helping smooth her bumpy arms.”

Review from makeup artist Lisa Aharon

“Love the smell and so does my husband! The creamy texture feels great going on the skin and it’s been keeping my body soft and smooth."