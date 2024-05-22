Advertisement
mindbodygreen Beauty Refresh Awards 2024: The Best In Body Care
Taking care of your body shouldn’t feel like a chore—although sometimes it does. When I’m tired after a long day, the last thing I want to apply post-shower is a goopy, too-thick body lotion that takes ages to rub in. Or when I’m shaving, I dread the potential of stinging, uncomfortable razor burn after. Painting my nails sometimes feels like a homework project rather than a fun, colorful treat.
What a bore! We shouldn’t waste our time on things that drag our mood down! You should look forward to the rituals that make up your routine!
What I love about the products that won out in this year’s beauty awards is that they’re not only highly effective at what they do (be that providing odor protection over the whole body or whitening the smile), but they’re also enjoyable to use!
Each product on this list folded into my routine effortlessly, and I ended up looking forward to using them. So without further ado, introducing our favorite body products.
The Winners
- Best nail polish: LOVe by Essie Plant-Based Nail Polish
- Best deodorant: Native Whole Body Deodorant
- Best toothpaste: Cocofloss Cocoshine Whitening Toothpaste
- Best exfoliator: Youth To The People Yerba Mate Smoothing Body Scrub
- Best shaving product: Billie Shave Gel V Smooth
- Best moisturizer: Naturopathica Calendula & Tremella Nourishing Body Butter
Best nail polish: LOVe by Essie Plant-Based Nail Polish
Refreshing highlights
- A collection of 16 shades, ranging from soft everyday hues to bold statement making numbers
- All the names have playful manifestations and affirmations
- Uses a more eco-friendly, lighter bottle
Ever since I tested this out when it first launched last summer, I was smitten. Thanks to the wide brush and pigment-rich formula, it glides on in one coat. The shade range includes 16 hues from milky pastels to bold, saturated primary colors. So no matter what nail trend is in vogue at the given moment, there are options for everyone’s tastes and styles.
The formula was made with 80% plant-derived ingredients and housed in a bottle that uses less material. “This polish has quickly become my go-to choice for a flawless manicure. As a clean cosmetic chemist, I very much appreciate the innovative 80% plant based formula,” notes cosmetic chemist Krupa Koestline, one of our testers. It was an impressive turn for Essie—a brand that makes famously great, effortlessly wearable nail polish—and we are here for it.
Expert reviews
Expert reviews
Review from editor Alexandra Engler
“Listen: Essie knows how to make good nail polish! I shouldn’t be surprised that their plant-based version was as good as it was, but here I am singing its praises. I loved the shades they launched with, including the bright cherry red. It’s earned me countless compliments.
Review from cosmetic chemist Krupa Koestline
“Essie Love By Essie nail polish has quickly become my go-to choice for a flawless manicure. As a clean cosmetic chemist, I very much appreciate the innovative 80% plant based formula. The formula applies smoothly and evenly, with rich pigmentation that provides full coverage in just one to two coats. Plus, the wide brush design makes application a breeze, even for those hard-to-reach corners.”
Review from editor Jamie Schneider
“Essie has been a staple brand of mine for years, especially their creamy pastel hues. (You couldn’t catch me without a coat of Fiji on my toes.) So when they launched their new 80% plant based formula, of course I grabbed the pale yellow, aptly named “on the brighter side.” The color payoff is just as creamy as my other Essie favorites.”
Review from dermatologist Apple Bodemer, M.D.
“Great coverage with a single coat and it held up well.”
Best deodorant: Native Whole Body Deodorant
Refreshing highlights
- The formula is safe for all-over the body, from underarms to thighs and more
- Has 3 sophisticated scent profiles, as well as unscented for those who can’t tolerate fragrance
- Black-shirt tested and approved — does not transfer
During a year when whole body deodorants were having a capital-M Moment, Native’s formula stood out as the undeniable winner for us (and we tried several of the deodorants that came out last year). This aluminum- and baking soda-free formula really put in the work, providing all-day odor protection with no irritation. To do so, it uses a combination of tapioca starch, minerals, and antifungal salt in a base of plant oils and butters. We also loved it for its standout texture and practicality—several of the testers noted how smooth the formula was, how it didn’t transfer or leave marks, and that it dried down quickly. “The formula glides on with ease and never leaves behind stains on your favorite dark clothing,” noted assistant beauty & health editor Hannah Frye.
Expert reviews
Expert reviews
Review from editor Alexandra Engler
“Over the years, I’ve gotten very good at recommending natural deodorant to folks. (I’ve tested enough at this point!) I always want to be mindful of folks’ sensitivity level to certain ingredients, how they plan to use natural deodorant, what scents they like (if any). I take it all into account before I dish out my recs. But honestly, I’d recommend this formula to anyone.
“It’s so gentle and hydrating on the skin (which folks don’t always prioritize with deodorants—that is until you’ve had a bad reaction. Then it’s all you think about.) It comes in a good variety of scents (and unscented, too), so you can find a fragrance profile you enjoy and works with your body. You can apply it anywhere, just in case someone is looking for odor control other than the underarm area (think: thighs, feet, etc.). And most importantly: It works!”
Review from editor Jamie Schneider
“A high-performing, aluminum-free deodorant is not a pipe dream. I’ve been a Native stan for years at this point, but their Whole Body Deodorant really wowed me this year. The sticks glide smoothly onto the skin, sans sticky residue—and not a clothing stain in sight—while the sprays instantly neutralize odors without leaving your pits wet, for lack of a better phrase. Do yourself a favor and snag the lilac and white tea scent, which smells like perfume.”
Review from cosmetic chemist Krupa Koestline
“The formula is free from aluminum, baking soda, talc and other harsh chemicals, yet it still provides all-day odor control without irritation. I love how it glides on smoothly and dries quickly, providing odor protection throughout the day.”
Review from editor Hannah Frye
“Making a clean deodorant that actually works is not something many brands can get right, but Native did. The formula glides on with ease and never leaves behind stains on your favorite dark clothing. It’s comparable to more expensive products in the same category, but more affordable and accessible than those luxury items.”
Best toothpaste: Cocofloss Cocoshine Whitening Toothpaste
Refreshing highlights
- Uses an innovative ingredient naturally found in the enamel, so it can help restore teeth health
- Two elevated flavors, including lychee and mint
- We can’t help but love the bright, fun packaging
- Coconut oil and aloe are great for gum health
- Ideal brightening toothpaste for those with sensitive teeth
Toothpaste may not come to top of mind when you think of your favorite beauty products, but it’s as equally important as any brightening serum or hydrating face cream. Actually, I may argue more: Oral health is not only important for aesthetic purposes, but also cognitive, cardiovascular and gut health.
But enough with my preamble: This toothpaste is worth every penny and more. The restorative formula uses an innovative ingredient called n-HA that remineralizes your enamel, making your teeth stronger, whiter, and healthier with time. It also soothes inflammation and reduces sensitivity in the gums with coconut oil and aloe. Finally, it nixes potentially irritating ingredients like sulfates, parabens, propylene glycol, triclosan, peroxide, and artificial dyes. And as all our testers noted, it gave them a brighter smile without pain: “ I used to wince in pain at the thought of intense brightening toothpastes—now, thanks to Cocofloss, it’s something I look forward to leveraging in my regimen,” said senior beauty editor Jamie Schneider.
Expert reviews
Expert reviews
Review from editor Alexandra Engler
“A somewhat embarrassing fact about me is that I never get compliments from my dentist. I’m almost always doing something wrong or have failed him in some way, shape, or form. Usually I get a lecture about flossing or holding my jaw too tight or not rinsing after coffee or the list goes on. He’s a hard man to please! But I’m thrilled to announce that my last visit went spectacularly—he said my teeth have never looked brighter and my gums have never been healthier. I’m not being hyperbolic when I say I credit that to this toothpaste.”
Review from editor Jamie Schneider
“Besides the fact that having a lychee-flavored toothpaste just sounds fancy, Cocoshine has truly elevated my oral care routine. The sulfate- and peroxide-free formula calls upon nanocrystals of hydroxyapatite (n-HA), a mineral that makes up 97% of teeth's enamel, to gently buff and brighten my already sensitive enamel. I used to wince in pain at the thought of intense brightening toothpastes—now, thanks to Cocofloss, it’s something I look forward to leveraging in my regimen.”
Review from editor Hannah Frye
“Finally, a gentle toothpaste that gets the job done! I believe it’s products like this that remind folks beauty is not pain and this most certainly applies to your daily oral care routine.”
Best exfoliator: Youth To The People Yerba Mate Smoothing Body Scrub
Refreshing highlights
- The creamy texture of this polish really sets it apart—some scrubs feel like work to apply, but this is a delight
- It’s great for dealing with KP
- Testers loved the bright, uplifting scent
Wow, was this product that stood out to our testers! Folks loved this exfoliator. For good reason: “I think it’s so smart that Youth To The People modeled their first-ever body scrub after their bestselling Yerba Mate Resurfacing Energy Facial. The blend of chemical and physical exfoliants make my skin seriously glow, and I can’t stop touching my skin after each time I use it,” noted Schneider.
Combining lactic, mandelic, and glycolic acids with olive seed powder and jojoba beads, this creamy polish gives this a thorough yet not too aggressive exfoliation. “As a cosmetic chemist, I appreciate the thoughtfulness that went into formulating this scrub,” notes Koestline.
And don’t worry, with botanical oils, it’s also hydrating. “What I look for in a body scrub is how moisturized my skin feels after use the night before without applying additional body oil. This scrub made the cut, and my skin felt unbelievably supple and nourished without residue,” notes tester and trichologist Bridgette Hill.
Expert reviews
Expert reviews
Review from editor Jamie Schneider
“Your body care should be an extension of how you treat your face (skin is skin!), so I think it’s so smart that Youth To The People modeled their first-ever body scrub after their bestselling Yerba Mate Resurfacing Energy Facial. The blend of chemical and physical exfoliants make my skin seriously glow, and I can’t stop touching my skin after each time I use it.”
Review from editor Hannah Frye
“Exfoliating your body can feel like a chore, especially if you want to go the chemical route. Luckily, this product makes it easy, effective, and enjoyable by combining AHAs and gentle natural beads into one in-shower step. Not only that, but it leaves your skin feeling hydrated after you step out of the shower, proving the formula was made with the barrier in mind. The experience is so refreshing.”
Review from trichologist Bridgette Hill
“What I look for in a body scrub is how moisturized my skin feels after use the night before without applying additional body oil. This scrub made the cut, and my skin felt unbelievably supple and nourished without residue.”
Review from cosmetic chemist Krupa Koestline
“As a cosmetic chemist, I appreciate the thoughtfulness that went into formulating this scrub. The brilliant combination of 10% AHA chemical exfoliation as well as the physical exfoliation from jojoba beads and olive seed powder gently buffs away dead skin cells, revealing a softer, smoother complexion underneath after the very first wash. What truly sets this scrub apart is its enriching formula, infused with skin loving ingredients to rejuvenate and protect the skin while providing gentle, effective exfoliation. But it's the captivating aroma of citrus and ginger that truly makes each use a revitalizing experience. I find myself looking forward to that scent every morning!”
Review from dermatologist Apple Bodemer, M.D.
“I don’t usually like coarse scrubs, but this left me feeling awake and energized. It was more gentle than other scrubs I have tried and while my skin does not tolerate daily use, I would include this once or twice a week. I used it on my daughter’s keratosis pilaris and it was gentle enough to not leave her arms more red, while helping smooth her bumpy arms.”
Review from makeup artist Lisa Aharon
“Love the smell and so does my husband! The creamy texture feels great going on the skin and it’s been keeping my body soft and smooth."
Best shaving product: Billie Shave Gel V Smooth
Refreshing highlights
- Marketed for intimate areas, but appropriate for all over the body
- Fragrance-free and sensitive skin safe
- The pump bottle means it’s easily to use in the shower — plus it’s cute
Not everyone chooses to remove body hair, but if you do you, you know that shaving can be a literal and metaphorical pain. Not only is it a hassle in the shower, but can physically hurt—notably when dealing with nicks, razor burn, and ingrowns. These issues are especially heightened when having in the under arms, bikini area, or other sensitive zones. That’s why we loved this shave gel from Billie, which is formulated to use on sensitive areas. “A shaving aid specifically formulated for use on this sensitive area. The fragrance-free, gel-like prep helps my razor glide with ease and gives me peace of mind that I won’t irritate my vaginal pH or burn the very, very sensitive skin. It’s become a staple in my shower and that of friends as well,” noted Frye.
Expert reviews
Expert reviews
Review from director Alexandra Engler
“I have sensitive skin from head-to-toe, so I’m particular about what I use—that includes shave gels. So many on the market are pumped with irritating fragrances, which means there a no-go for my easily agitated skin. I loved this fragrance free shave gel from Billie. Like a few other testers noted, I used it as an all-over shaving product, including my under arms and intimate areas. My skin felt so smooth and calm post shave, which is not always a guarantee.”
Review from trichologist Bridgette Hill
“This product is designed for feminine use, but I used it for under arms and legs. This experience with this product proves the importance of high quality sourced ingredients. The slide and close shave leave the skin soft and I love it is fragrance free.”
Review from editor Hannah Frye
“Let’s be real—so many women shave their bikini line and vulva. Sorry to be so frank, but it’s true, and we need products that help us do so safely. Enter, the Billie V Smooth—a shaving aid specifically formulated for use on this sensitive area. The fragrance-free, gel-like prep helps my razor glide with ease and gives me peace of mind that I won’t irritate my vaginal pH or burn the very, very sensitive skin. It’s become a staple in my shower and that of friends as well.”
Review from editor Jamie Schneider
“I don’t love to use shaving cream. Well, I should say, I often feel too lazy to grab the foam once I’m already in the shower. I’d rather just pair my razor with whatever heavily fragranced body wash I have on-hand. As you can probably guess, this hasn’t been the best plan of action. On more sensitive areas like my bikini line and underarms, it often results in irritation and ingrowns. Since adding Billie’s fragrance-free into my rotation (which sits on my shower shelf for easy access), I have noticed much smoother, calmer skin. No messy, sticky foam, yet no razor burn. Win-win!”
Best moisturizer: Naturopathica Calendula & Tremella Nourishing Body Butter
Refreshing highlights
- Uses natural ingredients that have a lot history use in herbal and naturopathic medicine
- Lightly fragranced, but not overpowering
- Deeply hydrating formula, but not too thick of texture
I trust Naturopathica to take care of my skin—and have for years. Their botanical-rich products are fueled by time-tested ingredients, medicinal herbs, and healing plants that have a profound ability to nurture the body. So I had high expectations when I was sent this body cream when it first launched, and it more than met them. It has the perfect texture: One that’s rich and dense with moisture, but unbelievably lightweight when you apply. (As someone who has experience formulating body products, I can attest: It's such a hard texture to get right.) It left my skin feeling supple and hydrated throughout the day, but never sticky or tacky. And I can’t write about Naturopathica without mentioning the ingredients: This uses a mushroom extract (Tramella) that acts as a humectant and holds 500 times its weight in water. It also contains a vitality complex that includes vitamin E and two types of vitamin B to help your skin deal with free radical damage and oxidative stress.
Expert reviews
Expert reviews
Review from director Alexandra Engler
"This body cream is the perfect texture. It's rich, but not overwhelming. It's effortlessly absorbing, not long-lasting. It's also ideal for sensitive skin, as the ingredients help sooth and nurture skin."
Review from editor Hannah Frye
"I’m a big Nauropathica fan, so I can’t say I’m surprised by their latest and greatest body butter. The best way I can describe this product is comforting. The cream glides onto your skin and sinks in with ease, but the moisture stays for hours, leaving skin soft and smooth for a full day, if not more. The calendula is perfect for soothing irritation be it from shaving, exfoliation, or too much sun exposure, making it the perfect sensitive skin holy grail as well."
Learn about the mindbodygreen Beauty Refresh Awards vetting process:
For the mindbodygreen Beauty Refresh Awards, we considered products that were launched from January 2023 to May 2024. We judged products within their categories: Multifaceted Makeup, Longevity Skin Care, Better Body Care, Healthy Hair Care & Styling, and High-Tech Tools, Treatments & Tech.
Over the past year and a half, we have been testing, vetting, and researching new products that piqued our interest. Among our team, we tested hundreds of formulas. We narrowed down our favorite finds before calling in additional samples to re-test and distribute to our esteemed team of experts (read more below). After weeks of testing these products, we finalized our list of the most refreshing launches of 2024.
And that's how we launched the 2024 mindbodygreen Beauty Refresh Awards.
Meet the team of experts
Alexandra Engler - mindbodygreen beauty director
Alexandra Engler is the beauty & lifestyle director at mindbodygreen and host of the beauty podcast Clean Beauty School. Previously, she held editor roles at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and on Allure.com.
Jamie Schneider - mindbodygreen senior beauty editor
Jamie Schneider is the senior beauty & lifestyle editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in organizational studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and more.
Hannah Frye - mindbodygreen beauty & health editor
Hannah Frye is the assistant beauty & health editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women's, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo.
Ruth Jobarteh-Williams, M.D. - Board-certified dermatologist
Ruth Jobarteh-Williams, M.D., is a board-certified dermatologist. She received her medical degree from Howard University College of Medicine, completed an internship at the Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, and underwent dermatology training at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City.
Apple Bodemer, M.D. - Board-certified dermatologist & Integrative Medicine Physician
Apple Bodemer, M.D., is an associate professor of Dermatology at University of Wisconsin–Madison. She was the first dermatologist to be board-certified in integrative medicine.
Debbie Kung, DAOM, LAc - Board-certified Doctor of Traditional Chinese Medicine
Debbie Kung, DAOM, L.Ac., is a board-certified doctor of Traditional Chinese Medicine and NCCAOM licensed acupuncturist and herbalist with a private practice in New York City and Austin, Texas.
Bridgette Hill - Trichologist
Bridgette Hill is certified as a trichologist and trained with the renowned David Kingsley, founder of the World Trichology Society. She's the founder of Scalp Therapy and creator of Root Cause Scalp Analysis.
Krupa Koestline - Cosmetic chemist
Krupa Koestline is a clean cosmetic chemist and founder of KKT Labs. Krupa holds a master of science in biology, a bachelor of science in biotechnology, as well as a business certificate in marketing from Cornell University. She is active in organizations such as the GRMA, Green Chemistry Council, and the Society of Cosmetic Chemists.
Lisa Aharon - Makeup artist
Lisa Aharon is a New York–based celebrity makeup artist and certified health coach. Her work has appeared in Cosmopolitan, L'Officiel, the New York Times, and Elle, and she has worked with major brands and photographers such as Ralph Lauren, David Yurman, Annie Leibowitz, and Jurgen Teller.
