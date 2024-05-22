Advertisement
mindbodygreen Refresh Awards 2024: The Best Multifaceted Makeup Products
Multifaceted, skin care-makeup hybrids did not mess around this year. I’m talking color cosmetics that are so unbelievably hydrating that they could function as skin care formulas all on their own.
Take out the pigment, and you’d be left with a brightening moisturizer or juicy serum.
Of course, makeup is about so much more than just addressing daily skin woes. Makeup is practical and whimsical. It’s science and art.
A star product can help streamline your routine, yet another may add a layer of complexity to your overall look. The category itself is multifaceted, as are these winning staples.
Shop our favorites below, and you may just find a new treasure (or two) to play with.
The Winners
- Best mascara: Victoria Beckham Beauty Vast Lash Mascara
- Best concealer: Tower 28 Swipe Serum Concealer
- Best bronzing drops: Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Hue Drops
- Best complexion product: U Beauty The SUPER Tinted Hydrator
- Best brow product: CoverGirl Clean Fresh Brow Nano Eyebrow Pencil
- Best blush: NARS Powder Blush
- Best highlighter: Saie Glow Sculpt
Best mascara: Victoria Beckham Beauty Vast Lash Mascara
Refreshing highlights:
- Defies humidity (no smudging!) yet easy to remove at the end of the day
- Creamy and buildable—great for a natural look or bold glam
- Finally, a rich, volumizing mascara with zero (I mean zero!) clumps
It was love at first swipe. Every single tester (self very much included!) was absolutely blown away by this volumizing, smudge-free, flake-free mascara. Most volumizing mascaras feature a fluffy brush with tons of bristles, which is A+ for picking up a glob of formula to then impart on the lashes. The problem is, getting as much product on the hairs as they'll take often results in clumps. Not with this number! All of our testers happily reported zero clumping—just a sky-high, enviably thick set of flutters.
And despite the impressive longwear, VBB Vast Lash Mascara has a breezy removal process. “This one went on easily, stayed on all day without flaking or smudging (including during my workout!), and came off in the shower incredibly easily—it rolled off with a gentle massage using only water,” says expert tester, board-certified dermatologist Apple Bodemer, M.D.
Expert reviews
Expert reviews
Review from editor Alexandra Engler
“I’m very particular about my mascara – and despite the fact that I test almost every single new clean mascara that hits the market, I really only *use* one or two formulas. This mascara is one of them. I was impressed at first swipe: It has a silky, smooth application and is inky black. It layers easily, doesn’t clump, and is full of ingredients that are good for lashes. Plus I get so many compliments while I wear it.”
Review from dermatologist Apple Bodemer, M.D.
“My new favorite mascara! I struggle with moisture under my eyes which means regular mascaras smudge easily leaving under eye shadows. That leaves me with waterproof mascaras that tend to be really hard to get off. This one went on easily, stayed on all day without flaking or smudging (including during my workout!) and came off in the shower incredibly easily—it rolled off with a gentle massage using only water. No harsh rubbing or chemicals needed!”
Review from cosmetic chemist Krupa Koestline
“Wow, Victoria Beckham Beauty Vast Lash Mascara was a pleasant surprise! As a cosmetic chemist, I'm no stranger to mascaras, but this one stands out. The unique brush design coats every lash evenly, giving them intense volume and length without clumping. I love how the formula is enriched with nourishing ingredients, so I know my lashes are getting some TLC. Plus, it stays put all day without smudging or flaking; even after an intense gym session. Whether I'm going for a natural look or full-on glam, this mascara delivers every time.”
Review from makeup artist Lisa Aharon
“I'm a huge fan of Victoria Beckham's products, and this mascara definitely lived up to my expectations. It effortlessly builds both volume and length to my lashes, and the rich black color is stunning. I did notice that removal required a bit more effort compared to my usual mascara, so I opted for an oily eye makeup remover to ensure thorough cleansing without causing any damage to my lashes. Overall, it's another winner from the Victoria Beckham line for me.”
Review from editor Jamie Schneider
“I hadn’t worn black mascara for some time, instead opting for a coat of brown pigment (much softer on my naturally light eyelashes) or playing around with burgundy, violet, or navy hues. But this VBB beauty made me realize why I love a classic, inky black formula: It’s creamy, buildable, and makes my eyes pop without looking too harsh. The beautiful packaging doesn't go unnoticed, either; I feel expensive just looking at it on my vanity.”
Review from editor Hannah Frye
“This mascara delivers the long-lasting and jet-black perks of a traditional mascara, but works in good-for-you ingredients. It’s versatile enough to be used for daily lash elevation, or as your staple mascara for a big night out.”
Best concealer: Tower 28 Swipe Serum Concealer
Refreshing highlights
- The texture is unmatched. The most hydrating formula you can find!
- Despite the serum-like consistency, it’s structured enough to actually covers blemishes
- Pigments are coated in lysine, an amino acid that helps with collagen production
- Pigment levels are at 25%, meaning more coverage with less product
Concealer is the workhorse of your makeup routine. Grab yourself a good one, and you can effortlessly cover up blemishes, disguise dark circles, soften fine lines, lift the eye area, and quite literally sculpt your face. And this Tower 28 formula ticks every one of those boxes—reader, it’s very good. “This might be the smoothest, most hydrating concealer I’ve ever tried. It creates the most even complexion,” confirms mbg beauty director Alexandra Engler. I have yet to come across a beauty fan without glowing things to say; this will be a difficult formula to top for years to come.
Expert reviews
Expert reviews
Review from editor Alexandra Engler
“I had heard good things about this concealer, but even with adequate forewarning I was still blown away by the texture. This might be the smoothest, most hydrating concealer I’ve ever tried. It creates the most even complexion. And like all Tower 28 products, I’m obsessed with the fact that it’s good for sensitive skin.”
Review from editor Jamie Schneider
“I love a hydrating concealer, but most options are far too sheer to swipe underneath the eyes and cover up blemishes. I often find myself with two (or more) concealers: a creamy, lightweight number for my dark circles and a thicker confection with a tad more structure to layer over dark spots and breakouts. Then I tested this Tower 28 formula, or what I call the Goldilocks concealer for all of your complexion woes. One and done. It’s perfect.”
Review from cosmetic chemist Krupa Koestline
“Tower 28 Swipe Serum Concealer is a total game-changer for me. As someone who struggles with dark circles and pigmentation, finding the right concealer can be a challenge. But this one ticks all the boxes. The serum-like texture is incredibly lightweight and blends seamlessly into my skin, providing buildable coverage without ever looking cakey. I love how it's infused with skincare ingredients like hyaluronic acid, so it actually hydrates and nourishes my skin while concealing imperfections. Whether I'm covering up a late-night Netflix binge or a stubborn blemish, this concealer has me covered.”
Review from editor Hannah Frye
“Many concealers look odd when used without a layer of base makeup like foundation. This is because their finish is so matte, they make any concealed area look unlike skin. This one is the opposite. It blends seamlessly and leaves behind a healthy glow, too.”
Best bronzing drops: Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Hue Drops
Refreshing highlights
- Provides an immediate glow & brightens skin over time
- Pigment flatters all skin tones effortlessly
- Easy to layer underneath & on top of makeup
At this point, I can’t count how many compliments I’ve received when donning these glow drops. What’s even more impressive is that I’m usually wearing no other makeup during these instances—the formula alone is just that glow-inducing. While the brand’s O.G. Watermelon Drops fall squarely into the skin care sector, this pigmented option straddles both camps, if not leaning slightly more into the makeup category. I either apply all over for a glowy base, or I’ll dot some product along my cheekbones and hairline for a more concentrated bronze. Either way, the glow is palpable.
Expert reviews
Expert reviews
Review from editor Jamie Schneider
“If you’re a fan of ‘no-makeup makeup’ looks, you need this tinted serum. Like, capital-N Need. Unlike most bronzing drops, which are quite pigmented and thus intimidating to apply directly on the skin, these Hue Drops sheer out immediately, leaving behind the prettiest warm sheen. I was complimented on my skin just after a two-hour hike, if that tells you anything about its impressive complexion-enhancing properties.”
Review from dermatologist Apple Bodemer
“This did leave a nice glow on my skin. It did feel a little sticky to me, but my daughter loved it and didn’t notice any stickiness.”
Review from makeup artist Lisa Aharon
“While the skincare benefits were enticing, I found this product to serve more as a makeup item for me rather than a skincare one. Despite using it consistently for a few weeks, I didn't notice any long-lasting results on my skin. However, it does provide a beautiful warmth and glow to the skin when applied, making it a great addition to my makeup routine.”
Review from editor Hannah Frye
“Traditional bronzing drops are solely crafted to support a glowy makeup look, but this one goes beyond what is expected, adding a plethora of skin benefits to the mix. I like that it’s not too pigmented, so I can wear it sans other makeup and still look naturally luminous.”
Best skin tint: U Beauty The SUPER Tinted Hydrator
Refreshing highlights
- Delivers deep hydration using SIREN Capsule Technology
- Makes the skin look naturally supple & bright
- Shades are truly flexible, meaning you don’t have to be a whiz at shade-matching
“I regret to inform you that this product is worth every single penny,” notes assistant beauty editor Hannah Frye. A bunch of complexion products receive the hype of “looking like a second skin,” but I swear the claim rings true with this lightweight formula. It’s the most hydrating base I’ve ever tried, leaving behind a finish that instantly fuses to the skin.
I also adore an innovative delivery system, and the U Beauty science is just the coolest: It features a patent-pending SIREN Capsule Technology, which lures free radicals to the skin like a magnet (or, you know, a siren being), only to neutralize them, immediately filling the skin with collagen-boosting ingredients, such as long-chain hyaluronic acid. The ultimate skin
Expert reviews
Expert reviews
Review from editor Hannah Frye
“I regret to inform you that this product is worth every single penny. Not only does it have the most natural finish I’ve seen from a makeup product, but it functions as a moisturizer too. It’s made for those who prefer a dewy finish, delivering on that front without a touch of highlighter necessary.”
Review from editor Jamie Schneider
“This is the ultimate skin care-makeup hybrid. Take out the pigment, and you’ll wind up with a deeply hydrating moisturizer—that’s how many skin-improving actives exist in the winning formula. Given these moisturizing ingredients, the finish is sheer (yet buildable) and very, very dewy, which is exactly what I want in a skin tint.”
Review from makeup artist Lisa Aharon
“I'm really impressed with how this product feels on my skin—it's like applying a dewy skincare product that keeps my skin hydrated and glowing throughout the entire day. I opted for shade #5, thinking it would match my truly neutral medium skin tone, but I noticed that it still leans a little cool/pink on me.”
Best brow pencil: CoverGirl Clean Fresh Brow Nano Eyebrow Pencil
Refreshing highlights
- Infused with 85% natural origin ingredients to promote brow growth, like vitamin E and squalane
- Tiny, precision tip provides natural, hair-like strokes
- Sweat-proof formula that lasts all day (we can attest!)
For me, finding a stellar brow pencil is akin to discovering a needle in a haystack. Some are way too hard and waxy, others too soft and smudgy, and most tug on my delicate brow hairs until I’m left with red, splotchy arches. So imagine my delight when I tested this needle-thin option and fell in love—hard. It allows me to precisely fill in gaps without sacrificing the surrounding hairs, and the soft brown effortlessly blends in with my natural hair color.
I haven’t used another brow-grooming product since, and it’s one I will happily shell out $12 for to keep in my rotation. “I’ve tested a few, ranging in prices, and this one is honestly the best I’ve tried for a fraction of the cost,” says Frye, and Engler attests: “It was like using a brow pencil three times its price.”
Expert reviews
Expert reviews
Review from editor Alexandra Engler
“There are like a million and one brow products out at the moment, so the brow category had stiff competition. I was so impressed with the color payoff, glide, precision, and ingredients of this CoverGirl nano pencil. It was like using a brow pencil three times its price.”
Review from editor Hannah Frye
“I despise a thick eyebrow pencil. Why? Because while I have thick brow hair, my arches themselves are not so wide. So, you can imagine why I’ve enjoyed the new ultra-thin brow pencils hitting the market as of late. I’ve tested a few, ranging in prices, and this one is honestly the best I’ve tried for a fraction of the cost. It’s long-lasting, glides easily, and lasts forever. I love it and have already told my friends to jump on this find ASAP.”
Review from editor Jamie Schneider
“I am usually not a brow pencil girl, but this option has officially made me a convert! I have naturally thin, sparse arches, and CoverGirl’s precise tip is perfect for filling in gaps without tugging on my sensitive brow hairs. I’ve never been complimented on my brows more than when I was testing this product—as someone with generally wimpy brows, that says a lot!”
Best blush: NARS Powder Blush
Refreshing highlights
- Contains "pure pigment technology" for a buildable, long-wear finish
- Refillable compact (and refills are $10 cheaper)
- Provides a soft, plush finish without looking chalky or settling into fine lines
NARS made quite the move when they decided to reformulate their powder blush. They already have an iconic product on their hands—our entire beauty team counts the cult-favorite Orgasm as a tried-and-true favorite—so why reinvent the wheel? But let me tell you, the product has only gotten better. The biggest change was the omission of talc, though the new formula is now also free of silicones, alcohol, PEGs, EDTA, parabens, phthalates, mineral oil, and sulfates.
Other than that, it’s the same, high-impact powder blush you know and love, plus a "pure pigment technology" that includes a dynamic blend of pigments for a buildable, long-wear finish. “After testing it, I can attest that they nailed this reformulation. It provides just the perfect flush and lift to the cheeks,” notes Engler. “Consider me obsessed.”
Expert reviews
Expert reviews
Review from editor Alexandra Engler
“It is risky to reformulate something as popular and iconic as this blush is. (I mean, one is sold every minute!) When the brand told me they’d be reformulating it, I was gobsmacked—but also very, very intrigued. The new reformulation is free of talc (that was the biggest difference), but also silicones, alcohol, PEGs, EDTA, parabens, phthalates, mineral oil, and sulfates. Damn!
“They also added new pigment technology that utilizes a dynamic blend of naturally-derived and mineral-based pigments, pearlescent pigments, and superfine pigments to provide blendable, lasting color payoff. The formula also contains a few emollients and humectants, so even though it's a powder it feels cushiony, supple, and hydrating. After testing it, I can attest that they nailed this reformulation. It provides just the perfect flush and lift to the cheeks. Consider me obsessed.”
Review from editor Jamie Schneider
“Oh wow, this blush! I tested two shades—Behave, a soft peach, and Thrill, a bright, bubblegum pink—and I honestly can’t tell which one I love more. Both are so pigmented with incredible staying power (I’m talking all-day wear) and have the prettiest soft matte finish. Suffice it to say, NARS really knocked it out of the park with this talc-free reformulation.”
Best lip product: Well People Lush Lip Oil
Refreshing highlights
- Non-sticky, so it feels great to apply (& reapply!)
- Delivers high shine without feeling heavy on the lips
- Mineral oil-free and 100% vegan (no beeswax or lanolin)
This year was certainly the year of lip oils, and my fellow beauty editors and I have tried our fair share of formulas that promise a silky, non-sticky glide. This is our favorite one of the bunch. A good lip oil will drench your pout in hydration with just a kiss of color, and this shea butter-infused formula is certainly up to snuff. One of our expert testers, skin care expert Debbie Kung, DAOM, LAc, even calls it “lip heaven,” and as Bodemer adds, “it looks great on just about every lip!”
Expert reviews
Expert reviews
Review from editor Jamie Schneider
“It’s highly pigmented and glossy yet feels weightless. Super hydrating, but not slimy. It’s hard to pick a favorite shade, but I’m partial to Dewy Iris, a juicy berry hue begging to be worn for date night.”
Review from facial rejuvenation expert Debbie Kung, DAOM, LAc
“Insanely smooth, moisturizing, natural with a pop of color. As someone who rarely wears anything on their lips, this is lip heaven!”
Review from dermatologist Apple Bodemer, M.D.
“Just the right amount of softness and shine without being sticky. The subtle color highlights all skin tones and it looks great on just about every lip! (I passed it around to my friends and family ;).”
Review from makeup artist Lisa Aharon
“I'm absolutely loving this neutral brown shade! The formula glides on smoothly and doesn't feel sticky whatsoever. While it's not incredibly long-lasting, I don't mind reapplying it periodically because it feels fantastic on my lips. Plus, the slight minty sensation adds a refreshing touch.”
Best highlighter: Saie Glow Sculpt
Refreshing highlights
- Cream and powder pigments deliver a multifaceted glow
- Refillable compact with 100% plastic-free shade pans
- Sheer and buildable—don’t let the intense pigment in the pan fool you!
It’s technically a cross between highlighter and blush, but still, it’s one that delivers the prettiest pearly pigment across your skin. I personally don’t love a super shimmery highlight as it tends to exacerbate any textural concerns I have—this formula is the exception. The fine micropearls somehow enhance my skin tone without calling attention to blemishes or uneven texture. It’s magic! Expert tester and cosmetic chemist Krupa Koestline agrees, deeming it her “secret weapon for achieving that effortless, sunkissed glow.”
Expert reviews
Expert reviews
Review from cosmetic chemist Krupa Koestline
“Saie Glow Sculpt has become my secret weapon for achieving that effortless, sunkissed glow. As someone who's all about natural-looking beauty, I love how this multitasking stick gives me the perfect combination of bronzer, blush, and highlighter in one easy swipe. The creamy formula blends like a dream, leaving behind a subtle, lit-from-within glow that looks like I just stepped off the beach. I appreciate that it's infused with nourishing ingredients like maracuja seed and kukui seed oil, so it not only enhances my natural beauty but also keeps my skin hydrated and healthy.”
Review from editor Jamie Schneider
“This Saie number somehow achieves a pearly, luminescent glow without appearing too glittery or shimmery. It’s like my cheekbones are just naturally glistening, you know? It’s a cream formula that has some structure, so it’s very buildable and forgiving (unlike other highly-pigmented liquid blushes, where a little goes a long way). I like to swirl a fluffy brush into the plush compact and bounce it on my cheekbones and temples to achieve the prettiest lit-from-within effect.”
Review from editor Hannah Frye
“This product deserves so much hype! The shade range delivers a dewy, luminous finish that can be used as both blush and highlighter (I use Mauveglow for blush and Pinkglow for highlight). I love that it’s buildable because you can wear it with or without complimenting makeup and it looks natural. I’ve received more than a few compliments on my skin since wearing this almost daily for the past year. Note: I’ve barely hit the bottom of the container on this one, a true testament to price value.”
Learn about the mindbodygreen Beauty Refresh Awards vetting process:
For the mindbodygreen Beauty Refresh Awards, we considered products that were launched from January 2023 to May 2024. We judged products within their categories: Multifaceted Makeup, Longevity Skin Care, Better Body Care, Healthy Hair Care & Styling, and High-Tech Tools, Treatments & Tech.
Over the past year and a half, we have been testing, vetting, and researching new products that piqued our interest. Among our team, we tested hundreds of formulas. We narrowed down our favorite finds before calling in additional samples to re-test and distribute to our esteemed team of experts (read more below). After weeks of testing these products, we finalized our list of the most refreshing launches of 2024.
And that's how we launched the 2024 mindbodygreen Beauty Refresh Awards.
Meet the team of experts
Alexandra Engler - mindbodygreen beauty director
Alexandra Engler is the beauty & lifestyle director at mindbodygreen and host of the beauty podcast Clean Beauty School. Previously, she held editor roles at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and on Allure.com.
Jamie Schneider - mindbodygreen senior beauty editor
Jamie Schneider is the senior beauty & lifestyle editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in organizational studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and more.
Hannah Frye - mindbodygreen beauty & health editor
Hannah Frye is the assistant beauty & health editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women's, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo.
Ruth Jobarteh-Williams, M.D. - Board-certified dermatologist
Ruth Jobarteh-Williams, M.D., is a board-certified dermatologist. She received her medical degree from Howard University College of Medicine, completed an internship at the Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, and underwent dermatology training at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City.
Apple Bodemer, M.D. - Board-certified dermatologist & Integrative Medicine Physician
Apple Bodemer, M.D., is an associate professor of Dermatology at University of Wisconsin–Madison. She was the first dermatologist to be board-certified in integrative medicine.
Debbie Kung, DAOM, LAc - Board-certified Doctor of Traditional Chinese Medicine
Debbie Kung, DAOM, L.Ac., is a board-certified doctor of Traditional Chinese Medicine and NCCAOM licensed acupuncturist and herbalist with a private practice in New York City and Austin, Texas.
Bridgette Hill - Trichologist
Bridgette Hill is certified as a trichologist and trained with the renowned David Kingsley, founder of the World Trichology Society. She's the founder of Scalp Therapy and creator of Root Cause Scalp Analysis.
Krupa Koestline - Cosmetic chemist
Krupa Koestline is a clean cosmetic chemist and founder of KKT Labs. Krupa holds a master of science in biology, a bachelor of science in biotechnology, as well as a business certificate in marketing from Cornell University. She is active in organizations such as the GRMA, Green Chemistry Council, and the Society of Cosmetic Chemists.
Lisa Aharon - Makeup artist
Lisa Aharon is a New York–based celebrity makeup artist and certified health coach. Her work has appeared in Cosmopolitan, L'Officiel, the New York Times, and Elle, and she has worked with major brands and photographers such as Ralph Lauren, David Yurman, Annie Leibowitz, and Jurgen Teller.
Meet The Experts
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel