Review from editor Alexandra Engler

“I’m very particular about my mascara – and despite the fact that I test almost every single new clean mascara that hits the market, I really only *use* one or two formulas. This mascara is one of them. I was impressed at first swipe: It has a silky, smooth application and is inky black. It layers easily, doesn’t clump, and is full of ingredients that are good for lashes. Plus I get so many compliments while I wear it.”

Review from dermatologist Apple Bodemer, M.D.

“My new favorite mascara! I struggle with moisture under my eyes which means regular mascaras smudge easily leaving under eye shadows. That leaves me with waterproof mascaras that tend to be really hard to get off. This one went on easily, stayed on all day without flaking or smudging (including during my workout!) and came off in the shower incredibly easily—it rolled off with a gentle massage using only water. No harsh rubbing or chemicals needed!”

Review from cosmetic chemist Krupa Koestline

“Wow, Victoria Beckham Beauty Vast Lash Mascara was a pleasant surprise! As a cosmetic chemist, I'm no stranger to mascaras, but this one stands out. The unique brush design coats every lash evenly, giving them intense volume and length without clumping. I love how the formula is enriched with nourishing ingredients, so I know my lashes are getting some TLC. Plus, it stays put all day without smudging or flaking; even after an intense gym session. Whether I'm going for a natural look or full-on glam, this mascara delivers every time.”

Review from makeup artist Lisa Aharon

“I'm a huge fan of Victoria Beckham's products, and this mascara definitely lived up to my expectations. It effortlessly builds both volume and length to my lashes, and the rich black color is stunning. I did notice that removal required a bit more effort compared to my usual mascara, so I opted for an oily eye makeup remover to ensure thorough cleansing without causing any damage to my lashes. Overall, it's another winner from the Victoria Beckham line for me.”

Review from editor Jamie Schneider

“I hadn’t worn black mascara for some time, instead opting for a coat of brown pigment (much softer on my naturally light eyelashes) or playing around with burgundy, violet, or navy hues. But this VBB beauty made me realize why I love a classic, inky black formula: It’s creamy, buildable, and makes my eyes pop without looking too harsh. The beautiful packaging doesn't go unnoticed, either; I feel expensive just looking at it on my vanity.”

Review from editor Hannah Frye

“This mascara delivers the long-lasting and jet-black perks of a traditional mascara, but works in good-for-you ingredients. It’s versatile enough to be used for daily lash elevation, or as your staple mascara for a big night out.”