Advertisement
mindbodygreen 2024 Beauty Refresh Awards: Healthy Hair Care & Styling For Soft, Glossy Strands
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
When your hair is parched, it's prone to frizz. With a plethora of split ends, your locks more easily tangle. When your scalp is inflamed or overworked, hair loss and thinning will follow suit. Overusing hot tools unquestionably leads to a dull finish and brittle strands.
The underlying theme? When your hair health takes a hit, getting the style you want becomes an uphill battle.
We often throw around descriptors like soft, smooth, glossy, touchable, and luscious when discussing hair goals. However, the reality is that achieving your best hair starts with daily habits and the products you use to nourish it.
The healthier your hair is, the easier it will be to style. Think of it like good karma for taking care of your strands.
Luckily, in the last year, the hair care landscape has witnessed considerable innovation.
Key trends include a focus on bond-building everything, multi-use hair serums, styling products that put hair health first, and a continued emphasis on scalp care as a top priority.
We’ve tried and tested countless new launches, and landed on these as the very best.
The Winners
- Best bond-builder: Aveda Bond-Building Flash Treatment
- Best shampoo and conditioner: Herbal Essences Color Nurture Shampoo & Conditioner
- Best serum: RŌZ MILK Hair Serum
- Best damage repair treatment: Virtue Damage Reverse Serum
- Best dry shampoo: Olaplex Nº.4D Clean Volume Detox Dry Shampoo
- Best pre-wash: Briogeo Scalp Revival Rosemary Pre-Wash Oil
- Best growth serum: Dove Scalp + Hair Therapy Fullness Restore Scalp Serum
Best bond builder: Aveda Bond-Building Flash Treatment
Refreshing highlights
- Effective in-shower treatment that works in 10 seconds
- Boosts shine and smooth roughness on all hair types and textures
- Helps protect the hair from future damage
This is not your typical in-shower hair treatment—it’s a sped-up version of what you imagine a hair mask to be. Packed with nourishing, softening ingredients like shea butter, avocado oil, and a plant-based bond-builder, this flash treatment gives your hair a shot of strength in just 10 seconds. Vegan lactic acid helps to smooth the cuticle, effectively reducing frizz and helping to protect your strands from future damage. It’s a product every busy hair care lover needs in their lineup.
Expert reviews
Expert reviews
Review from editor Alexandra Engler
“My hair is naturally just dry, frizzy and damage-prone. As I've gotten older it’s become more fragile. I’ve had to scale back how much I’m color treating it and limit my hot tool use to once (maybe twice) a week. Even then, my split ends creep in very quickly. I’ve been loving all the new bond-building treatments to help me care for my brittle hair, and this new one from Aveda is spectacular. It really does work so quickly and my hair is so much softer and more manageable.”
Review from makeup artist Lisa Aharon
“I've been incorporating this product into my hair care routine about twice a week. My dry, fine, single-process colored hair absolutely loves it! My hair feels incredibly shiny and smooth after each use, which is such a win! Plus, the comforting and nostalgic Aveda scent adds an extra layer of enjoyment to the experience. It's quickly become one of my favorite hair care products.”
Review from editor Hannah Frye
“Some days I just don’t have time to wait 15 minutes for a hair mask to soak in, but my strands crave an extra dose of moisture and need revitalization. On those days, I turn to this flash treatment. Trust me, I was skeptical of the 10-second claim—mainly because I’ve rinsed out hair masks before their time was up before and been met with the consequences of lackluster hair—but it’s true, this treatment works wonders for dry and frizzy hair at lightening speed.”
Best shampoo and conditioner: Herbal Essences Color Nurture Shampoo & Conditioner
Refreshing highlights
- The sulfate-free formula prevents overdrying
- Safe for color-treated hair
- Affordable & accessible
Herbal Essences has been around for years (even holding a special place in the hearts of our editors for nostalgia reasons), but a significant reformulation has put them back in the spotlight. “I was so excited to try the brand’s reformulation—for context they reformulated all 11 SKUs, which is such an impressive feat!—that uses camellia oil in each product,” says mindbodygreen’s beauty director Alexandra Engler. “The brand worked the Royal Botanical Gardens, Kew to find the ideal botanical extract to infuse into their products—and chose camellia oil because it had the closest structural makeup as our hair’s natural lipids. In addition, the mostly-natural formula uses Aloe and a variety of unique botanical ingredients depending on the SKU,” she adds. All in all, this wash duo is impressive and delivers natural, high-quality hair care on a budget. Next time I’m in the drug store, you know what brand I’m reaching for.
Expert reviews
Expert reviews
Review from dermatologist Apple Bodemer, M.D.
“The shampoo has a very nice refreshing scent! Might be too much for people who are very scent sensitive, but I found it refreshing and soothing. It made my hair really soft and supple! Even my coarse grays felt soft and silky after using this conditioner. I will definitely be using this regularly!”
Review from editor Alexandra Engler
“Testing this was such a delightfully nostalgic moment for me. Herbal Essence was my go-to for YEARS growing up. We chose the color nurture collection because it uses an upcycled grapeseed extract that’s chock full of antioxidants that protect it from UV damage, but honestly i don't think you could go wrong with any. I also tested out the Daily Hydration option, which gave my roots some lift and kept the strands silky.”
Review from cosmetic chemist Krupa Koestline
“Herbal Essences Color Nurture Shampoo & Conditioner is a must-have for anyone with color-treated hair. The shampoo gently cleanses without stripping away color, while the conditioner helps to lock in moisture and prevent fading. I appreciate the use of 96% naturally derived ingredients, while keeping performance at par with traditional sulfate based systems.”
Review from editor Jamie Schneider
“Oh my gosh, I forgot how much I love Herbal Essences. As soon as I uncapped the shampoo, its quintessential juicy, floral scent engulfed my shower, and I was instantly transported back to my childhood bathroom. Back then, I remember marveling at how silky my hair felt post-wash—I couldn’t stop running my fingers through my strands. This new shampoo and conditioner duo gives me those same results, and the sulfate-free formulas ensure my scalp stays nourished. Once a fan, always a fan.”
Best serum: RŌZ MILK Hair Serum
Refreshing highlights
- Can be used on wet or dry hair without leaving residue
- Softens, combats frizz, and helps to detangle strands after the shower
- 95% natural formula, free from silicones
Enter your next favorite hair care product: A 3-in-1 serum created by celebrity hairstylist Mara Roszak to detangle, smooth, and define your strands in one simple, great-smelling step. The formula is loaded with natural hydrators such as hyaluronic acid, red algae, and panthenol and topped off with a long list of antioxidants from fruit, root, and seed extracts to protect your strands from free radicals (and help craft the lovely aroma).
Expert reviews
Expert reviews
Review from editor Jamie Schneider
“I’m truly obsessed with every single launch from celebrity hairstylist Mara Roszak’s RŌZ, but if I had to pick a ride-or-die, it would 100% be this serum. I’ll use it post-shower to detangle and define my waves, then again on dry locks to refresh my style. Each time, I’m amazed by how it smooths my perpetually thirsty strands into submission yet doesn’t make my natural texture fall limp. It also smells incredible—light and fresh without overpowering the senses. “
Review from cosmetic chemist Krupa Koestline
"I've tried my fair share of hair serums, but ROZ MILK Hair Serum truly stands out from the crowd. The formula is incredibly lightweight, yet it packs a powerful punch when it comes to taming frizz and adding shine. I appreciate how it doesn't weigh my hair down or leave behind any greasy residue, making it perfect for daily use. What sets this serum apart is its silicone-free, innovative approach to combining nourishing botanicals and conditioning agents, which work together to repair damage and restore the health of my hair. Whether I'm styling my hair sleek and straight or embracing my natural curls, ROZ MILK Hair Serum keeps my locks looking smooth, shiny, and healthy."
Review from makeup artist Lisa Aharon
“Mara Roszak can do no wrong in my book! I've been a fan of her other hair serum for months, and I'm thrilled to say that I love this one just as much. The milk texture is slightly lighter, which I find works wonders to smooth and control my frizz, whether my hair is dry or wet, without weighing it down. And the scent is absolutely divine, not to mention the packaging is super chic. Overall, it's a fantastic product, especially for air-drying my hair!”
Review from trichologist Bridgette Hill
“Another hyaluronic acid-based product for hair that delivers. A very versatile leave-in that can be layered and built upon depending on specific hair types and textures.”
Review from editor Hannah Frye
“This hair serum is a staple in my hair care routine. I love to watch the frizz dissipate once I apply this milky serum, both after the shower and on my non-wash days for a quick refresh. It never leaves my hair looking oily, which can’t be said for all hair serums. It’s also super versatile and can be used to support performance when using hot tools or to define texture when you go without heat. The beautiful bottle is just the cherry on top.”
Best damage repair treatment: Virtue Damage Reverse Serum
Refreshing highlights
- Prevents future damage & repairs current breakage
- Makes split ends look smooth in just one use
- Lightweight texture can be used on wet or dry hair
This product makes your hair look freshly cut, even if you’ve gone a few more months between trims than you should’ve. But the formula does more than freshen up the look of your hair (especially split ends), it actually helps to heal your strands from heat and manual damage.
“Because the proprietary keratin is a perfect match for the keratin your body makes naturally, it's able to shimmy inside the cuticle, into the cortex, and replace lost proteins. It transforms hair health from the inside out,” mindbodygreen’s beauty director Alexandra Engler previously explained in a full-length review of the product.
What’s more, a Clinical Instrumentation Study by Princeton TRI Labs proved that Virtue’s formulas were able to repair 98% of split ends in just one single use. Not impressed? They also found that the Virtue formulas make hair more resilient to futute breakage from hot tools, styling, and UV rays. If your hair is damaged in any capacity, Virtue, and specifically this serum, need to be on your radar.
Expert reviews
Expert reviews
Review from editor Alexandra Engler
“I am a Certified Virtue Stan. They use a proprietary keratin that’s bioidentical to human keratin, which means it’s absorbed into the hair shaft more effectively. Once absorbed, it gets to work repairing damage, strengthening the cortex, reducing frizz, creating fullness, and so much more. This new launch from the brand has the highest concentration of the keratin extract in all their products. It’s like an instant repair serum. I apply it throughout my hair (focusing on my ends) every few days and I can’t believe how much it helps protect my hair from damage. My hair looks fuller, healthier, and more vibrant.”
Review from cosmetic chemist Krupa Koestline
“The formula is enriched with their patented Alpha Keratin 60ku™ protein, which acts as a building block to repair and strengthen damaged strands from the inside out. I've noticed a significant improvement in the texture and resilience of my hair since incorporating this serum into my routine. Plus, it's lightweight and non-greasy, so it doesn't weigh my hair down or leave it feeling greasy. Whether your hair is damaged from heat styling, color treatments, or environmental stressors, Virtue Damage Reverse Serum is a great solution for restoring health and vitality to your locks.”
Review from editor Jamie Schneider
“I am already a huge fan of Virtue’s Healing Oil, and I honestly didn’t think a product could snag the top spot. I was wrong! It’s a true miracle worker, smoothing my strands and making my waves appear way more bouncy. I still prefer the Healing Oil in terms of scent, and I’ll still use it nightly to rehydrate my ends. This is more like a heavy-duty treatment to fold in every few days, and trust me, it’s worth it.”
Review from trichologist Bridgette Hill
“Virtue’s formulations are superb with reinforcing peptide bonds in the hair without overused polymers that when used incorrectly can cause more damage. This serum can be used on wet or dry hair and beautifully builds up the hair fiber to reinforce strength and elasticity. Another win for Virtue.”
Best dry shampoo: Olaplex Nº.4D Clean Volume Detox Dry Shampoo
Refreshing highlights
- Adds volume without drying out strands
- Never leaves behind a white film or tacky residue
- Subtle scent leaves hair smelling fresh without overpowering your fragrance
I’d say there are more bad dry shampoos on the market than good ones (I’m sorry, but it’s true). But in the last year or two, this product category has really improved, and this product from Olaplex is proof. It adds volume to your roots, refreshes your hair to actually feel clean, not just less visibly oily, and it never leaves behind a white residue. But it’s more than just a dry shampoo, it’s a styling assistant. Give your roots a few quick hits of this product and your style will look good as new. It’s not too drying, making it safe for curly hair types, but it also adds volume, fitting the standards of straight and thin hair types.
Expert reviews
Expert reviews
Review from Chinese Medicine physician Debbie Kung
“WOWOWOW. Like seriously this IS IT! I've tried many dry shampoos and thought Living Proof was the best out there but this one takes the cake! Volumnizing, smells great, actually cleans the hair, etc. I've changed my dry shampoo use to exclusively this brand now.”
Review from editor Alexandra Engler
“You know what, I really don’t use dry shampoo. I just don’t like the category (Ekk! Sorry to all the dry shampoos out there!). Ive always found it’s made my hair tacky or gunky and I’d rather just wash my hair. But i tested this on a day when i didn’t have time for a wash day, and it changed my opinion! I was able to get another day or two out of my washes, but the hair didn’t feel gross after.”
Review from cosmetic chemist Krupa Koestline
“Olaplex Dry Shampoo is a game-changer for those days when washing your hair just isn't an option. As a chemist with dark, thick, oily hair; I appreciate the science behind this innovative formula. Their ‘light-as-air’ claim stands true, even with darker, thicker hair types like mine. I love how it refreshes my hair without leaving behind any white residue or buildup, and the subtle scent is a nice bonus. Whether you're stretching out time between washes or simply want to give your hair a boost of volume and freshness, Olaplex Dry Shampoo is a must-have. This one is for keeps!”
Review from editor Hannah Frye
“I wish I didn’t have to wash my hair every other day, but I just do. What can I say, I have an oily scalp! Because of this, I’m always on the search for ways to extend my hair’s wear between washes, and normally dry shampoos just make it look gritty and dry, but this one is unique. I find the dry shampoo refreshing and lightweight, always adding volume to my hair, never weighing it down. I also have super dark brown hair, so the zero residue is a noteworthy perk in my book. I know this has made some other folks a dry shampoo convert, and I’m not at all surprised to hear that—it’s a winner for a reason!”
Review from makeup artist Lisa Aharon
“I adore how this product goes on clear and leaves no residue, especially since my hair is very dark. It's such a relief not to have to worry about any white cast or buildup. Plus, the scent isn't overwhelming, which is definitely an added bonus. I've been using it to revive my hair when transitioning from day to night and after workouts as a root refresher, and it's been a game-changer.”
Review from editor Jamie Schneider
“I don’t really use dry shampoo. I have thick, dry hair that eagerly soaks up any oil it can get—for me, it takes over a week to get greasy. What I didn’t realize, though, is that quality dry shampoos like this one are A+ for refreshing my style, even if I don’t necessarily see any excess oil. Case in point: I attended a wedding recently and wanted to extend the life of my two-day blowout. A quick spray with this Olaplex number, a little zhuzh, and a shot of cool air from my blow-dryer, and my hair looked just as bouncy as when I left the salon.”
Best pre-wash: Briogeo Scalp Revival Rosemary Pre-Wash Oil
Refreshing highlights
- Hydrates the scalp to protect against post-shampoo dryness
- Mitigates flakes and dry patches without leaving the scalp irritated
- Fit for all hair types
So many people are hesitant to begin tending to their scalp, and I understand why! It’s a confusing category, and plenty of the leave-on serums make your hair look oily on site. If you’re in this boat, our pre-wash winner will be the product you’ve been waiting for. A blend of rosemary, castor, and tea tree oil can be easily delivered to your scalp before you wash, thanks to the targeted nozzle.
Once you’ve let it set for 15 minutes, follow up with your usual shower and styling routine. After a few uses, you’ll start to see and feel the difference this one makes. It supports scalp hydration without leaving behind excess oil. It mitigates flakes without abrasive exfoliants. It supports growth without the tingling of popular hair loss ingredients. It’s an all-around A+ for scalp care and really couldn’t be easier to use.
Expert reviews
Expert reviews
Review from editor Jamie Schneider
“My favorite thing about this oil is how user friendly it is; the precise nozzle allows you to reach targeted areas without making a mess of your bathroom (or leaving you with greasy fingertips), and the bottle is nicely sized, so it will last you a while. If someone wants to incorporate rosemary oil into their hair care routine (which is a great idea, considering its hair growth properties), I’ll always suggest this pre-shampoo treatment as a worthy first investment.”
Review from dermatologist Apple Bodemer, M.D.
“I love the way this product made my hair really soft and shiny for days! I didn’t need a conditioner for the rest of the week. I don’t like a lot of fuss and this was super easy to incorporate into my hair washing routine. A keeper for sure!”
Review from board-certified dermatologist Ruth Jobarteh-Williams, M.D.
“This scalp/hair oil feels great, and it’s quite easy to use. My hair felt more hydrated after one use.”
Review from trichologist Bridgette Hill
“This product is a perfect introduction to pre shampoo scalp treatments for both scalp and hair in one product. For general scalp care and a person who is not managing any type of unwanted scalp condition, this product is ideal. The rosemary provides anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties that respect the scalps microbiome. The viscosity of the hair oil allows for easy removal of oil during the shampooing process, which is very important first integrating pre shampoo treatments into the hair care regimen.”
Best hair growth serum: Dove Scalp + Hair Therapy Fullness Restore Scalp Serum
Refreshing highlights
- 3-in-1 benefits to hydrate the scalp, fortify the roots, and boost hair density
- All-around scalp support from vitamin B3, vitamin E, zinc and peptides
- Affordable, accessible, and clinically proven
Plenty of hair growth serums come with unwanted side effects—think stinging, burning, or itching. What’s worse, this inflammation on your scalp is hardly going to contribute to growth. Dove kept this in mind when crafting their scalp serum, instead focusing on calming the skin on the scalp to optimize growth–and it worked.
In a clinical study, 89% of participants saw thicker, stronger hair after using this serum for 90 days. In the world of hair growth, 89% is very impressive, especially for a product that’s under $10. It’s essential to be proactive about hair growth, even if you haven’t seen tons of thinning quite yet. With this serum, the barrier to entry is low—it’s affordable, accessible, and it’s safe for sensitive scalps.
Expert reviews
Expert reviews
Review from editor Jamie Schneider
“This milky scalp serum is a savior for any inflamed, itchy skin up top. I tend to have the most tenderness near the crown of my head (where the steamy shower spray is most concentrated), but since using this soothing formula, I’ve noticed my scalp feeling so much calmer. I know I have the vitamin B3, vitamin E, zinc, and peptides to thank, as each star player fortifies the skin barrier and tempers inflammation. It has been a wintertime staple for me, but it’s lightweight enough to use on dry hair without it looking greasy—I’ll be using it all summer long.”
Review from editor Hannah Frye
“I like to think about my scalp more like skin and less like hair. This means hydration, soothing, and easing inflammation are all high on my priorities list—and this $10 serum checked every box. Peptides are a cornerstone of optimized hair growth, and this serum delivers them alongside soothing, hydrating ingredients, making it more than just a growth serum or just a hydrating serum. I particularly like using it after my scalp has been stressed, either by a slicked-back hairstyle or a day spent in the sun. Upon application, the redness takes a break and the skin on my scalp feels revived.”
Learn about the mindbodygreen Beauty Refresh Awards vetting process:
For the mindbodygreen Beauty Refresh Awards, we considered products that were launched from January 2023 to May 2024. We judged products within their categories: Multifaceted Makeup, Longevity Skin Care, Better Body Care, Healthy Hair Care & Styling, and High-Tech Tools, Treatments & Tech.
Over the past year and a half, we have been testing, vetting, and researching new products that piqued our interest. Among our team, we tested hundreds of formulas. We narrowed down our favorite finds before calling in additional samples to re-test and distribute to our esteemed team of experts (read more below). After weeks of testing these products, we finalized our list of the most refreshing launches of 2024.
And that's how we launched the 2024 mindbodygreen Beauty Refresh Awards.
Meet the team of experts
Alexandra Engler - mindbodygreen beauty director
Alexandra Engler is the beauty & lifestyle director at mindbodygreen and host of the beauty podcast Clean Beauty School. Previously, she held editor roles at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and on Allure.com.
Jamie Schneider - mindbodygreen senior beauty editor
Jamie Schneider is the senior beauty & lifestyle editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in organizational studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and more.
Hannah Frye - mindbodygreen beauty & health editor
Hannah Frye is the assistant beauty & health editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women's, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo.
Ruth Jobarteh-Williams, M.D. - Board-certified dermatologist
Ruth Jobarteh-Williams, M.D., is a board-certified dermatologist. She received her medical degree from Howard University College of Medicine, completed an internship at the Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, and underwent dermatology training at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City.
Apple Bodemer, M.D. - Board-certified dermatologist & Integrative Medicine Physician
Apple Bodemer, M.D., is an associate professor of Dermatology at University of Wisconsin–Madison. She was the first dermatologist to be board-certified in integrative medicine.
Debbie Kung, DAOM, LAc - Board-certified Doctor of Traditional Chinese Medicine
Debbie Kung, DAOM, L.Ac., is a board-certified doctor of Traditional Chinese Medicine and NCCAOM licensed acupuncturist and herbalist with a private practice in New York City and Austin, Texas.
Bridgette Hill - Trichologist
Bridgette Hill is certified as a trichologist and trained with the renowned David Kingsley, founder of the World Trichology Society. She's the founder of Scalp Therapy and creator of Root Cause Scalp Analysis.
Krupa Koestline - Cosmetic chemist
Krupa Koestline is a clean cosmetic chemist and founder of KKT Labs. Krupa holds a master of science in biology, a bachelor of science in biotechnology, as well as a business certificate in marketing from Cornell University. She is active in organizations such as the GRMA, Green Chemistry Council, and the Society of Cosmetic Chemists.
Lisa Aharon - Makeup artist
Lisa Aharon is a New York–based celebrity makeup artist and certified health coach. Her work has appeared in Cosmopolitan, L'Officiel, the New York Times, and Elle, and she has worked with major brands and photographers such as Ralph Lauren, David Yurman, Annie Leibowitz, and Jurgen Teller.
Meet The Experts
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel