Review from Chinese Medicine physician Debbie Kung

“WOWOWOW. Like seriously this IS IT! I've tried many dry shampoos and thought Living Proof was the best out there but this one takes the cake! Volumnizing, smells great, actually cleans the hair, etc. I've changed my dry shampoo use to exclusively this brand now.”

Review from editor Alexandra Engler

“You know what, I really don’t use dry shampoo. I just don’t like the category (Ekk! Sorry to all the dry shampoos out there!). Ive always found it’s made my hair tacky or gunky and I’d rather just wash my hair. But i tested this on a day when i didn’t have time for a wash day, and it changed my opinion! I was able to get another day or two out of my washes, but the hair didn’t feel gross after.”

Review from cosmetic chemist Krupa Koestline

“Olaplex Dry Shampoo is a game-changer for those days when washing your hair just isn't an option. As a chemist with dark, thick, oily hair; I appreciate the science behind this innovative formula. Their ‘light-as-air’ claim stands true, even with darker, thicker hair types like mine. I love how it refreshes my hair without leaving behind any white residue or buildup, and the subtle scent is a nice bonus. Whether you're stretching out time between washes or simply want to give your hair a boost of volume and freshness, Olaplex Dry Shampoo is a must-have. This one is for keeps!”

Review from editor Hannah Frye

“I wish I didn’t have to wash my hair every other day, but I just do. What can I say, I have an oily scalp! Because of this, I’m always on the search for ways to extend my hair’s wear between washes, and normally dry shampoos just make it look gritty and dry, but this one is unique. I find the dry shampoo refreshing and lightweight, always adding volume to my hair, never weighing it down. I also have super dark brown hair, so the zero residue is a noteworthy perk in my book. I know this has made some other folks a dry shampoo convert, and I’m not at all surprised to hear that—it’s a winner for a reason!”

Review from makeup artist Lisa Aharon

“I adore how this product goes on clear and leaves no residue, especially since my hair is very dark. It's such a relief not to have to worry about any white cast or buildup. Plus, the scent isn't overwhelming, which is definitely an added bonus. I've been using it to revive my hair when transitioning from day to night and after workouts as a root refresher, and it's been a game-changer.”

Review from editor Jamie Schneider

“I don’t really use dry shampoo. I have thick, dry hair that eagerly soaks up any oil it can get—for me, it takes over a week to get greasy. What I didn’t realize, though, is that quality dry shampoos like this one are A+ for refreshing my style, even if I don’t necessarily see any excess oil. Case in point: I attended a wedding recently and wanted to extend the life of my two-day blowout. A quick spray with this Olaplex number, a little zhuzh, and a shot of cool air from my blow-dryer, and my hair looked just as bouncy as when I left the salon.”