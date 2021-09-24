Frizzy hair gets a bad rap. There, we said it. It's true though—of all the hair care woes one can go through (from split ends to greasy roots to thinning), frizzy hair often tops the list of hair concerns many beauty brands market to cure. That being said, rather than sifting through your (albeit impressive) stock-pile of anti-frizz serums, oils, and treatments, embracing your frizz can actually be a beautiful thing. With a little TLC (and a whole lot of patience), frizzy hair can offer texture and body to an otherwise lifeless mane.

Keep scrolling for 10 expert-backed tips on how to help, style, and even enhance your frizz hair no matter your hair type.