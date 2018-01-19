Last year I chopped 10 inches off my hair and immediately panicked. What had I done? I’m sure you’ve had a similar, post-haircut moment of regret. I wanted a change, but I didn’t realize just how drastic it would be. As I reeled to figure out how to remedy this now irreversible situation, I recalled reading somewhere that hair grows an average of 6 inches a year...so regrowing those 10 inches could take me almost two full years! (And that’s not factoring in trims and breakage). I felt stuck without my hair and now had a new mission: to reclaim it.

Suddenly obsessed with growing my hair out as quickly as possible, I decided to apply everything I’d learned in nutrition training about hair growth to kick-start the process. It couldn’t hurt.

In addition, I established a beauty regimen that focused on best hair practices and I followed it faithfully for nine whole months. To my delight, not only did I speed up the growth process by a few inches, but I also improved the appearance of my hair from all aspects but specifically its health and feel.

This is the exact protocol I followed and a few extra tips I recommend along the way.