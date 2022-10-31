One of the most enduring questions in the beauty space is how often should I wash my hair? It’s a complicated question because the actual answer basically boils down to “whatever feels right to you!”

However, there are best practices for deciphering your ideal wash schedule, and generally those with curly hair should wash less. Because of the curl pattern, it takes longer for the natural oils on the scalp to reach the ends of the hair fiber. When you wash it too frequently, you’re continually resetting your oils back to square one (the root), so they never have time to actually make it to the ends.

Now exactly what “washing less” means in practice is entirely up to you, and is likely influenced by many other factors. However, just know that if you wear your hair curly, stretching the time between shampoos will help keep the strands conditioned.

It’s also important to note that when we say wash less, we mean don’t use shampoos. If you need to rinse between shampoos, you certainly can.

“I want to emphasize that wetting, rinsing, and or conditioning the hair daily is not equivalent to shampooing. Shampooing is when a specific cleaning agent is applied to the hair or scalp for hygienic purposes,” says trichologist Bridgette Hill.

If you want more guidance on how to craft your shampoo schedule, Hill provided her go-to tips: