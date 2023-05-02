The very first place to start is your scalp. Much as there are different skin types, there are different scalp types. Some naturally produce more oil, some are drier, and some flake more. What's more, just as your skin type can fluctuate overtime, your scalp type isn't stagnant either. So make a habit of checking in with your scalp.

"Literally go in there, part your hair at various points throughout your head, and look at your scalp: Is it red? Are the flakes? Do you see oily buildup? Make this a habit," says Reslan. "The bottom line is you just have to pay attention to it. People don't do this enough."

The scalp is so important because if your scalp is showing signs of inflammation, it can lead to hair loss. "If buildup or irritation is really extreme, it can even pull the hair down because there's so much inflammation around the hair follicle," says board-certified dermatologist Adarsh Vijay Mudgil, M.D.