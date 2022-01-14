"The obvious drawback of all this is that you end up with hair that can frizz and gets weighed down or greasy-feeling, so you are more likely to shampoo and style more often. This perpetuates what we call the cycle of damage. The more you wash and style, the more damaged your hair is, so the more you will feel like you need to reach for a silicone to get that soft feeling again. It's a vicious cycle."