There are myriad reasons someone might gravitate toward a clarifying shampoo: Perhaps you have an oily scalp that's prone to buildup. Maybe you have notoriously flat hair that's begging for a lift at the roots, or you have low porosity hair that needs extra help to open the hair shaft. Or maybe you just crave that invigorated, scrubbed-clean feeling post-shower—scalp care truly knows no bounds.

Regardless of motive (or hair type, might we add), a clarifying cleanse can transform your dull strands into the soft, shiny locks you adore. Although, finding the best clarifying shampoo for your hair can feel like a grind; you know you'll need potent cleansing agents to effectively clean your scalp, yet you don't want to strip the skin bone-dry (which can lead to even more oil and grease, it turns out).

We should also note here that clarifying shampoos are not for daily use: In fact, only whip these out when you need a seriously thorough cleanse. Because they are so strong, they will be too stripping for hair, causing brittleness, breakage, as well as an irritated scalp. Ultimately, you'll be the judge of how often you need one based on your hair type or scalp condition, but just know that these likely shouldn't be your go-to.

Good news: These 10 selects cater to both concerns, and they're pumped with additional hair-healthy ingredients for a shiny-looking mane. Prepare for a really good hair day.