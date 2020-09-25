Generally, you should only use clarifying shampoos a couple of times a week (perhaps only once if you're prone to scalp dryness), but this formula is actually mild enough to use on the daily. For those who can't seem to escape from greasy hair—this everyday shampoo is here to save your oily locks. Rosemary leaf extract, witch hazel, and tea tree oil are the clarifying superstars, while coconut oil is there to make sure it stays hydrating. Just be mindful that witch hazel doesn't work for every and all scalp types—but if it works for your skin, by all means.

Oblivion Clarifying Shampoo, R+Co ($27)