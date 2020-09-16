While many are quick to sing the praises of this versatile hair care savior, coconut oil isn’t for everybody. Case in point: Coconut oil can be comedogenic. That said, if coconut oil breaks you out, you might not want to add it to your hair routine (remember: Hair care products can remain on your skin post-shower and seep into your pores, which can cause irritation for some). And because scalp pimples are most definitely a thing, those with acne-prone skin might want to steer clear of the scalp treatment in particular.

Branch also notes that if your hair is oily or you don’t typically reach for any type of oil in your hair care regimen, “it's best to not use coconut oil.” Better to start with a more lightweight option if you’re making your first foray into using hair oils (perhaps jojoba, since it’s the closest to your skin’s own sebum).

And, of course, if you have a coconut allergy, don’t use coconut oil in your hair care routine. Even if you consume coconut all the time, you might want to patch test and see how it works on your skin—some people can face irritation from using those same ingredients topically.