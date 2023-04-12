When discussing who would be the first face of our first On Aging feature, the mbg beauty team had zero hesitations: Michelle Pfeiffer. If I could have bolded, underlined, and highlighted her name on our mood board, trust me, I would have. Pfeiffer is not only a pioneer of clean beauty—her fragrance brand, Henry Rose, was the first EWG-verified luxury perfume collection—but she’s also the perfect representation of how beauty philosophies can easily evolve over time. For a series that celebrates the exploration of beauty through the decades, I can think of no better icon to kick off the launch.

Known for extravagant, Hollywood glamour in the 80s and 90s, the 64-year-old actress now has a more refined, less-is-more approach to beauty. Still glamorous, of course, in the way only Pfeiffer can effortlessly toe the line between edgy and elegant. (With cheekbones chiseled to the heavens, it’s impossible to appear anything less than captivating.) But with each passing year, Pfeiffer isn’t afraid to break new ground.

“I don’t think I will ever stop learning,” she says of her relationship with fragrance, though I think her words can also speak to her beauty ethos overall. In the world of perfumery, Pfeiffer will continue to pore over the science of safe synthetics and the latest ingredient innovations; she will also experiment with her own beauty looks—she debuted a sleek, blunt bob months before it became the trendiest style of the season—and champion transparency in the industry at large.

Pfeiffer isn’t done evolving, not by a long shot. But here, she discusses everything she’s learned so far.