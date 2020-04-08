For sensitive skin types, using facial cleanser can make the complexion feel tight (as if it’s being pulled) and uncomfortable, even itchy and irritated. If this is the case, you should not forgo cleansing altogether—rather, it’s all about choosing the right type of cleanser.

“Avoid alcohol-based astringents and foaming cleansers,” Patel recommends. Additionally, those with sensitive skin should also steer clear of facial scrubs, which, “can create small microtears in the skin, [and thereby] cause more inflammation,” Patel says. Since the skin barrier in sensitive skin types is already compromised on some level, it’s crucial that the facial cleanser you choose doesn’t cause further damage. In other words: You want a facial cleanser that rids your skin of dirt, buildup, pollutants, and excess oil without drying it out.

Your best bet is to reach for an oil or cream-based cleanser—ideally one that’s also free of parabens, sulfates, and strong acids, as these are also known triggers for sensitive skin.