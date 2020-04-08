5 Signs You Have Sensitive Skin & The Best Natural Remedies
Skin sensitivities vary greatly from person to person, and the term ‘sensitive skin’ is a general one that encompasses a variety of different skin conditions (such as eczema and rosacea). Here, dermatologists break down the five telltale signs of sensitive skin, plus share some of the best natural remedies to soothe and protect.
Five signs of sensitive skin
“It can sometimes be difficult to know if you have sensitive skin or not,” explains Purvisha Patel, M.D., board-certified dermatologist. In simple terms, “sensitive skin is characterized by skin that is not able to tolerate harsh conditions, chemicals, environments or even diets,” Patel explains, noting that it gets more complicated than that once you really start diving into sensitive skin. In fact, the complexities of sensitive skin are so profound that there’s really no scientific consensus on its true definition. The one through line that ties it all together—and that all derms can agree on— is that those with sensitive skin have a compromised skin barrier. These 5 five signs will help you figure out if your skin may fall under this broad umbrella.
1. Cosmetic products (including skin care) make your skin red and itchy.
Unsurprisingly, cosmetic products are one of the primary triggers for sensitive skin—and also one of the clearest indicators of this skin type. You’ll know you have at least some degree of skin sensitivity if, after applying a skin care or makeup product, your complexion starts stinging, burning, itching, turning red or just generally feeling uncomfortable. One way to avoid this is to always perform a patch-test before investing your hope (and money) into a new skin care or cosmetics product. "You never know what your trigger is going to be, so you might have to experiment," says board-certified and holistic dermatologist Alan Dattner, M.D.
2. Your skin is often tight, irritated, or itchy after cleansing.
For sensitive skin types, using facial cleanser can make the complexion feel tight (as if it’s being pulled) and uncomfortable, even itchy and irritated. If this is the case, you should not forgo cleansing altogether—rather, it’s all about choosing the right type of cleanser.
“Avoid alcohol-based astringents and foaming cleansers,” Patel recommends. Additionally, those with sensitive skin should also steer clear of facial scrubs, which, “can create small microtears in the skin, [and thereby] cause more inflammation,” Patel says. Since the skin barrier in sensitive skin types is already compromised on some level, it’s crucial that the facial cleanser you choose doesn’t cause further damage. In other words: You want a facial cleanser that rids your skin of dirt, buildup, pollutants, and excess oil without drying it out.
Your best bet is to reach for an oil or cream-based cleanser—ideally one that’s also free of parabens, sulfates, and strong acids, as these are also known triggers for sensitive skin.
3. Changes in the environment affect your complexion.
Research has shown that skin sensitivities are often exacerbated by changes in our environment—such as different climates (low vs. high humidity, for example) or varying levels of air pollution. If you’ve ever experienced a redness flare-up while on vacation in a tropical climate (and we’re not talking about sunburn) or broke out in a rash while visiting an area with higher levels of air pollution, you may have sensitive skin.
Though a change in environment or climate may be out of your control, what you can try to control is how your skin will react (using the below natural remedies is a good start).
4. Fragrances are not your friend.
Another well-known trigger for sensitive skin types: Added fragrances in cosmetics products. These are added into products not for any benefit other than “for the experience or smell of the product,” Patel explains, so sensitive skin types are better off without using products that contain added fragrance.
5. Changes in your diet show up on your skin.
“The skin and the gut are the two largest immune organs of the body,” Patel explains, so “changing your diet changes your immune response [and the] sensitivity of your skin.” Generally, some of the most common food-triggers for sensitive skin are also those that provoke general inflammation. These include refined sugar (and alcohol, which has high levels of sugar), processed and fried foods, saturated fat, gluten, dairy and spicy foods.
Natural remedies to help soothe sensitive skin
Of course, if your sensitive skin is persistent and starting to affect your daily life, nothing can replace seeing a board-certified dermatologist who can help identify the root of the issue. For more severe cases of sensitive skin, this is essential—as topical sensitivities could actually signal a more serious underlying condition, such as eczema or rosacea.
For mild flare-ups, however, the following natural remedies may offer some quick relief. For long-term relief, read up on natural remedies for redness, skin inflammation, as well as improving skin barrier function.
1. Cold compress
As basic as it sounds, applying a cool compress “decreases blood flow to the area and helps soothe the skin,” Patel says. If you don’t have a designated cold compress, make your own; Put ice cubes in a plastic bag, then wrap it in cloth and apply onto the area. Or, use that bag of frozen peas in the freezer. Either way, apply your cold compress of choice onto the affected area for fifteen minutes on, fifteen minutes off, until the irritation subsides.
2. Homemade oat and milk tincture
“Some people find that cool milk mixed in oatmeal helps soothe the skin as well,” Patel says. To make your own, mix four spoons of oats into one-quarter cups of milk, let it soak, then apply it onto the affected area. “Oatmeal is rich in vitamins, minerals, lipids and antioxidants,” says board-certified dermatologist Keira Barr, M.D. “The antioxidant properties come from the presence of different types of phenols including ferulic and caffeic acids. It is anti-inflammatory with itch relieving benefits, which helps restore the skin barrier, it moisturizes the skin, and reduces inflammation to soothe irritated and itchy skin due to any cause.”
3. Coconut oil
Although some things about coconut oil are controversial, others are not, including its well-established antimicrobial powers, which protect and strengthen the skin barrier from outside invaders. Apply onto areas of irritated skin as needed. Use pure, unrefined coconut oil and always apply onto freshly cleansed skin for best results.
4. Manuka honey
Raw manuka honey is an all-around anti-inflammatory hero: When applied onto the skin, it repairs, hydrates and fends off foreign invaders. To reap its topical benefits, try a manuka mask or look for skin care products that are formulated with the ingredient.
The takeaway.
Taking care of sensitive skin is not easy—not is identifying it, really. But pay attention to how your skin looks and feels throughout the day, as well as how it react to external and internal changes.
