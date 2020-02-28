In the ever-advancing world of skin care, there is one ingredient category whose benefits will never fall out of favor: Antioxidants. There’s a reason doctors, derms, and registered dietitians all tell you to use them (be it topically or via your diet and supplementation).

Research continually proves just how powerful these workhouses are—they help manage free radical damage, fade fine lines and dark spots, and even support collagen and elastin in the skin.* Basically, they can do it all, but that’s not to say that you should reach for all of them at once. Each topical antioxidant posits a specific host of benefits—here, we’re breaking them all down.