I Tried Solawave's Bye Acne Kit & I'm Floored By My Overnight Results (+ It's 35% Off This Weekend Only)
Whether it’s from stress, hormonal fluctuations, or constantly testing different skin care products, lately, I’ve been experiencing far more breakouts than I’m used to.
Thankfully, last week, I had the chance to test out Solawave’s latest launch: the Bye Acne Kit. The duo includes the brand’s new Microdart Patches and its bestselling breakout-zapping LED device.
I’m always wary of skin care products that make lofty promises—but this kit left me impressed. Keep reading for my full review, and don’t miss your chance to snag the Bye Acne kits for 35% off in Solawave's sitewide flash sale.
What’s in the Bye Acne Kit
The Bye Acne LED device
I’ve been a Solawave groupie for years now, but this is my first time trying the Bye Acne device. Partially because I don't regularly struggle with breakouts but mainly because it’s *always* sold out.
The FDA-cleared device uses red and blue light technology to target mild-to-moderate acne and inflammation. It's tiny and easy to use, and the treatment only takes three minutes per spot.
Blue light has been shown to help fight acne-causing bacteria and reduce sebum production1 (to prevent future breakouts), while red light is a hero for reducing inflammation2 and redness and promoting a more even skin tone and brighter complexion.
In fact, one study evaluating the use of low-level blue light and red light together showed the therapies to be well tolerated and effective at reducing the number of acne lesions3.
I love that the Bye Acne device is tiny, lightweight, and completely pain-free, with no downtime whatsoever.
The Microdart Patches
Solawave’s latest launch, the Microdart Patches, uses hydrocolloid to absorb excess sebum impurities and niacinamide to reduce excess pore-clogging oil.
The patches also contain gotu kola, madecassoside, and green tea, which simultaneously work to calm and soothe inflamed, breakout-prone skin.
The brand recommends using the patches after the light therapy. You’ll simply place them over your breakouts, press and hold for 20 seconds, and leave them on for four hours or overnight to work their magic.
Bonus: Because the patches are clear, they're barely detectable when on your skin!
My experience testing the Bye Acne Kit
A stickler for the rules (and determined to see results), I used the kit exactly how the brand suggested. Before bed, I simply placed the Bye Acne device over my breakout areas for three minutes each and then applied the Microdart Patches.
As with all light therapy and skin care treatments, the best results come with consistent use—but I was shocked to see my results after just one treatment.
After weeks of waking up with red, inflamed breakouts on my chin and nose and between my eyebrows, I woke up to calmer, healthier-looking skin. My redness was visibly reduced and a breakout I felt forming the day before had completely disappeared.
The takeaway
Skin care is about so much more than just topical treatments, but I love that the Bye Acne Kit helps treat and prevent—and I personally am ecstatic to have this toolkit for when the breakouts do come out to play.
Don’t forget: Right now you can get the Bye Acne Kit for just $58 in the brand’s sitewide sale. Just don’t waffle over it for too long, because I predict an early sellout.