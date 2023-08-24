These are the best patches for any kind of zit, in my opinion. I’m guessing it has to do with the material’s thickness, but these medical-grade hydrocolloid patches somehow suck up the most gunk. They adhere firmly onto the skin without sliding throughout the night (whereas other patches end up stuck on my pillow in the a.m.), and they blend seamlessly into the skin for daytime wear.

Hero Cosmetics features other versions of pimple patches, like invisible and extra large dressings, but I always come back to their O.G. stickers. I have about seven boxes in my bathroom cabinet (not exaggerating) for acne emergencies.