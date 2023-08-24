No lie, I have about 12 boxes of hydrocolloid patches on my bathroom shelf. As someone who deals with pesky hormonal breakouts that come around like clockwork, the trusty material is, hands down, the only treatment that actually keeps my blemishes (and finicky fingers) at bay.

But not all hydrocolloid patches are created equal, which is why I keep an array of acne dots at my disposal (and, well, because I go through them at breakneck speed). Some are best suited for blackheads, others layer seamlessly under makeup, and some do their best work on dark spots.

You'll find them all below, along with expert tips to rid breakouts, stat.