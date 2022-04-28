Ingredient lists can be a bit overwhelming, especially when you’re looking for an active to address your biggest skin concerns. Allow us to give you a quick short-cut: If you have oily or acne-prone skin, salicylic acid is a great addition to your skin care routine. The term salicylic acid may sound intense, but it’s actually fairly gentle and well-tolerated, depending on the concentration and how irritation-prone you are. Regardless, it’s an oil-balancing, acne-busting, dark spot-correcting acid that’s loved by dermatologists and skin care pros alike.

We tapped three board-certified dermatologists to get the scoop on salicylic acid: the basics, why it’s so good, and who should use it.